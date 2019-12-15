Aircraft Altimeter and Pitot Tube Market Size Report 2019 | Profound Evaluation of Key Players, Drivers Initial Opportunities and Provincial Trends by 2025

An altimeter or an altitude meter is an instrument used to measure the altitude of an object above a fixed level. A Pitot tube, also known as Pitot probe, is a flow measurement device used to measure fluid flow velocity.

The Americas accounted for the maximum shares of the airplane altimeter market during 2017. Our analysts have predicted that the market will will witness steady growth in the Americas during the next five years and this will mainly attribute to the high growth potential for aircraft OEMs and systems and equipment suppliers in this region.

The Aircraft Altimeter and Pitot Tube market was valued at xx Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach xx Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Aircraft Altimeter and Pitot Tube.

United Technologies (UTC)

Honeywell International

Rockwell Collins

Thales Group

Transdigm Group (Aerosonic)

Regions Covered in the Aircraft Altimeter and Pitot Tube Market Report are: USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa.

Machinery & Equipment Market by Applications:

Narrow-Body Aircraft

Wide-Body Aircraft Machinery & Equipment Market by Types:

Aircraft Altimeter