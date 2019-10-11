Aircraft Auxiliary Power Unit Market Overview, Cost Structure Analysis, Market Size, Growth Opportunities and Forecast to 2023

This "Aircraft Auxiliary Power Unit Market" report provides in-depth insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. Additionally, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the demand of Aircraft Auxiliary Power Unit market. Furthermore, the study highlights and predicts the current market trends. We have also highlighted the future trends in the Aircraft Auxiliary Power Unit market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Furthermore, competitive analysis of Aircraft Auxiliary Power Unit market brings insights about the product profiles of the leading players. Additionally, the analysis highlights the features and prices, informative reviews of the key products in the market.

About Aircraft Auxiliary Power Unit Market Report: An auxiliary power unit (APU) is a device on an aircraft that supplies energy for various purposes other than thrust force for engine. The primary function of an aircraft APU is to provide power to start the main engines of an aircraft. Turbine engines in aircraft must be propelled to a high rotational speed to provide necessary air compression to maintain a desired efficiency of the engine. Smaller jet engines are generally given initial propulsion by an electric motor, while larger engines are generally propelled by an air turbine motor. Before the start of engines, the APU is triggered, generally by a battery. As soon as the APU starts running, it supplies power to start the airplanes main engines. The APU can also act as a back-up power generator, in exceptionally rare circumstances when both engines fail. Aircraft APUs generally produce 115 V alternating current (AC) at 400 Hz, used to power the electrical systems of the aircraft. APUs can deliver power through a single-phase or a three-phase system.

Top manufacturers/players: Aegis Power Systems, Aerosila, Honeywell International, Hamilton Sundstrand Corp, Safran Power Units, United Technologies Corporation

Aircraft Auxiliary Power Unit Market Segment by Regions-

USA

EU

Japan

China and Others.

Aircraft Auxiliary Power Unit Market Segment by Type:

Battery Power

Electric Ground Power Aircraft Auxiliary Power Unit Market Segment by Applications:

Civil Aircraft