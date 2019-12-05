Aircraft Galley Equipment Market 2019 Share, Size, Regional Trend, Future Growth, Leading Players Updates, Industry Demand, Current and Future Plans by Forecast to 2025

Aircraft Galleys Equipment is the kitchen area of an aircraft. They are used to prepare food and drink for consumption during flight.Aircraft galley equipment mainly includes: galley inserts, galley carts, galley frames. And galley insert is the most widely used type which takes up about 80% of the global total volume in 2016. But the galley frame takes up most of the 70% of the global total value.USA is the largest market of aircraft galley equipment in the world in the past few years and it will keep the same position in the next few years. Market of the USA took up about 46% the global market in 2016, followed by Europe (38%), and Japan is followed with the share about 12.5%. Germany, Japan, U.K. are also now the key producers of aircraft galley equipment. There are some producers in China, the main products are inserts. The high quality products are mainly supplied by overseas producers. Other key factories of aircraft galley equipment are from Switzerland, Turkey, etc. The Aircraft Galley Equipment market was valued at 780 Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach 840 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 0.9% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Aircraft Galley Equipment.

Top Key Manufacturers in Aircraft Galley Equipment Market:

B/E Aerospace

JAMCO

Zodiac Aerospace

AIM Altitude

Bucher Group

Diehl Stiftung

Aerolux

Turkish Cabin Interior

DYNAMO Aviation

MAPCO

Biskay

Guoxiong Photoelectric

Huaxin Aviation

Regions covered in the Aircraft Galley Equipment Market report are USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa. Aircraft Galley Equipment Market by Applications:

Norrow-body Aircrafts

Wide-body Aircrafts

Others Aircraft Galley Equipment Market by Types:

Galley Inserts

Galley Carts