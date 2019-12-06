Aircraft Ice Protection System Industry Overview, Shares, Growth, Demand And Forecast Research Report To 2023

Aircraft Ice Protection System market is projected to rise at a stable rate and will post CAGR (compound annual growth rate) of 4.67% during 2019-2023. The research report delivers a close watch on leading competitors with strategic analysis, micro and macro market trend and scenarios, pricing analysis and a holistic overview of the market situations in the forecast period. The Aircraft Ice Protection System market 2019 report consists of the latest developments, market shares, and strategies employed by the major market players.

The R&D of next-gen fighter aircraft necessitating the integration of advanced systems is the factor driving the growth of global aircraft ice protection system market. Most of the technologically advanced countries are investing to develop a sixth-generation fighter aircraft. Market players are increasingly focusing on ascertaining viable designs and selecting components and sub-systems that can be integrated to enhance the operational capabilities of such aircraft. Hence, advances in fighter aircraft will necessitate the use of advanced and effective ice protection systems. This will drive the R&D efforts of ice protection system manufacturers and bolster market growth during the forecast period. Ouranalysts have predicted that the aircraft ice protection system market will register a CAGR of over 6% by 2023.

List of the Key Players of Aircraft Ice Protection System:

Honeywell International Inc.

LIEBHERR International AG

Meggitt Plc

Melrose Industries Plc