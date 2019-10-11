Aircraft MRO Market Report 2019: Current Trade Leaders, Revenue Metrics and Future Roadmap 2024

The report shows positive growth in “Aircraft MRO Market” from last five years and also continued for the forecast period of 2019 to 2024. Aircraft MRO industry report analyzes the overview of the global market with respect to major regions and segmented by types and applications. Aircraft MRO Market covers top manufacturers, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force, technological advancement, distributors, traders, dealers, research findings.

Aircraft MRO is the description of maintenance repair and overhaul to aircraft, maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) is a key activity in the lifecycle of aircraft. Because of the typically long operational lifetimes expected from these costly assets, MRO is necessary to maintain these systems in a safe and functional condition, so that they can fulfill the operational role that they were designed for.

Some top manufacturers in Aircraft MRO Market: –

Lufthansa Technik

GE Aviation

AFI KLM E&M

ST Aerospace

MTU Maintenance and many more

The market size of aircraft MRO is related to downstream demand and global economy. As there will always be some uncertainties in the global economy in the following years, the growth rate of aircraft MRO market might not keep that fast. But it is surely forecasted that the market of aircraft is still promising.

The global aircraft MRO industry markets mainly concentrate in North America, Europe and China, Singapore and Korea. North America’s revenue accounted for the highest market share (41%) in 2017, followed by Europe.

These companies tend to compete against each other globally to supply most of the largest aircraft MRO markets. In many markets, these leading global firms also face competition from local players.

The global market of aircraft MRO has mainly been driven by its downstream industry, the strong growth of the fleet in the last decade. Economic investment and national policies are also the main growth catalysts for the market.

Despite the presence of competition and brand effect problems, due to the awareness of end-users and their demand for high end products, investors are still optimistic about this area. There will be more new investors entering into this industry in the future. The manufacturers who want to occupy the market must depend on market mechanism reform, core technology improvement, manufacturing equipment innovation, and brand establishment.

The global Aircraft MRO market is valued at 117700 million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach 146100 million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 3.7% between 2019 and 2024.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Aircraft MRO.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%. Market Segment by Type, covers:

Engine Maintenance

Components Maintenance

Airframe Heavy Maintenance

Line Maintenance Modification Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Commercial

Military