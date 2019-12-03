Aircraft Turbofan Engine Industry 2019 Global Market Size, Share, Growth, Sales and Drivers Analysis Research Report 2024

“Aircraft Turbofan Engine Market“2019 Industry Research report provides a Business exploration of vital market dynamics and their recent trends, along with relevant market segments. Mostly, classified on the segments of major players, CAGR, product types, applications/end-user and global regions covering North America, South America, Europe, and the Middle-East,& Africa and Asia-Pacific. The report initiated with study introduction which is followed by statistical details of the market that reveals the current market status and future forecast.

Request a sample copy of the report – https://www.marketreportsworld.com/enquiry/request-sample/11430847

Secondly, global Aircraft Turbofan Engine Market report conducts a qualitative analysis to present the key manufacturer’s profile, market share, market size, sales volume, gross margin analysis. All the key regions covered in report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. The Aircraft Turbofan Engine market share and market outlook of each region from 2019-2023 are presented in this report.

Introduction

Growing environmental awareness among individuals across the globe has been pushing the aircraft engine manufacturers to shift their focus towards efficiency. Manufacturers are focused on the production of aircraft engines that significantly curb carbon emissions and are fuel efficient at the same time. Of late, the manufacturers employ the application of composites on fan blades and other components, which results in reduction in the weight of engines to up to 1,000 pounds on average. This, in turn, delivers higher fuel efficiency for an aircraft engine.

The increasing demand for fuel efficient and light weight engines is one of the primary factors driving the aircraft turbofan engine market in the recent years. With most of the major manufacturers competing in the market and trying to acquire a higher market share by delivering higher quality products as compared to their competitors the market is expected to grow at a very high CAGR. Therefore, the global aircraft turbofan engine market is expected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 6%, during the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

In 2016, the Americas were the leading the aircraft turbofan engine market. A number of the major engine manufacturers (such as Pratt & Whitney and GE Aviation) are present in the region, gaining the region a high market share. The Americas are home to few of the worlds most renowned commercial aircraft and business jet manufacturers, i.e., Boeing, Bombardier, Gulfstream, and Embraer. The U.S., in particular, is making substantial investments in producing advanced turbofan engines, which will be integrated across modern fighter jets and MEA such as Boeing 787. Although, Brazil and Canada make some investments in the development of these engines, yet the market is primarily dominated by the US. As a result, it is expected that the aircraft turbofan engine market in the Americas would grow at a CAGR of approximately 7%, during the forecast period.

Key Players

The key players of aircraft turbofan engine market include GE Aviation, Pratt & Whitney, Safran Aircraft Engines, Rolls Royce, CFM International, Honeywell International, Engine Alliance, MTU Aero Engines, International Aero Engines AG, and Aviadvigatel. In 2016, CFM International, GE Aviation, and Pratt & Whitney accounted for a market share of approximately 75%.

Objective of the Global Aircraft Turbofan Engine Market, Analysis & Forecast, from 2017 to 2023

To provide insights about factors influencing and affecting the market growth.

To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments as well as sub-segments with respect to regional markets and their key countries

To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments based on aircraft type and application.

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market share, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

Target Audience

Manufactures

Raw materials suppliers

Aftermarket suppliers

Research institute & education institute

Potential investors

Key executive (CEO and COO) and strategy growth manager

Key Findings

On the basis of aircraft type, the market is segmented as Wide body Aircraft and Narrow body Aircraft. Narrow-body Aircraft is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of ~6% during the forecast period.

Market categorization based on applications includes Commercial Air Transport and military Aviation. Commercial Air Transport Segment held the largest share with ~6.5% CAGR within the market during the forecast period.

Americas dominates the global aircraft turbofan engine market with 42% of share in 2016, in terms of value. It is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~7% during the forecast period. EMEA is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~5.60 % during the forecast period and reach a market size of USD ~14000 million by 2023.

The regional analysis also includes –

America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Rest of Americas

EMEA

o U.K.

o Russia

o France

o Rest of EMEA

Asia-Pacific

o China

o Japan

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

Enquire before purchasing this report –https://www.marketreportsworld.com/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/11430847

Aircraft Turbofan Engine Market Analyse according to leading players, Competitive landscape, geographical regions, top manufacturers, types, and applications forecast over a period of 2019 to 2023. Geographically, this report is divided into many key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), market share and rate of Aircraft Turbofan Engine Market 2019 in these regions, from 2018 to 2023 (forecast), covering: North America, China, Europe, Japan, Southeast Asia, India.

The Objectives of this report are:

To define, describe, and analyze the Aircraft Turbofan Engine market on the basis of product type, application, and region

To forecast and analyze the size of the Aircraft Turbofan Engine market (in terms of value) in six key regions, namely, Asia Pacific, Western Europe, Central & Eastern Europe, North America, the Middle East & Africa, and South America

To forecast and analyze the Aircraft Turbofan Engine market at country-level in each region

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trends and its contribution to the Aircraft Turbofan Engine market

To analyze opportunities in the Aircraft Turbofan Engine market for stakeholders by identifying high-growth segments of the market

Key Questions Answered in Aircraft Turbofan Engine market report:

What will the market size be in 2023 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Purchase this report (Price 4450 USD for a single-user license) – https://www.marketreportsworld.com/purchase/11430847

Aircraft Turbofan Engine Market Report Provides Comprehensive Analysis as Following:

Market segments and sub-segments

Market size & shares

Market trends and dynamics

Market Drivers and Opportunities

Market Analysis and Segmentation

Competitive landscape

Supply and demand

Technological inventions in Aircraft Turbofan Engine trade

Marketing Channel Development Trend

Aircraft Turbofan Engine Market Positioning

Pricing Strategy

Brand Strategy

Target consumer

Distributors/Traders List enclosed in Positioning Aircraft Turbofan Engine Market

Aircraft Turbofan Engine Market report provides you a visible, one-stop breakdown of the leading product, submarkets and market leaders revenue forecasts till 2023. In conclusion, Aircraft Turbofan Engine Market 2019 report presents the descriptive analysis of the Aircraft Turbofan Engine Market Major Key-players, Types, Application and Forecast Period knowledge which is able to function a profitable guide for all the Aircraft Turbofan Engine Market competitors.

Browse complete table of contents at – https://www.marketreportsworld.com/TOC/11430847#TOC

About Us: –

Market Reports World is the Credible Source for Gaining the Market Reports that will Provide you with the Lead Your Business Needs. Market is changing rapidly with the ongoing expansion of the industry. Advancement in the technology has provided today’s businesses with multifaceted advantages resulting in daily economic shifts. Thus, it is very important for a company to comprehend the patterns of the market movements in order to strategize better. An efficient strategy offers the companies with a head start in planning and an edge over the competitors.

CONTACT US

Name: Ajay More

Email: [email protected]

Phone: US +1 424 253 0807 /UK +44 203 239 8187

Other Reports Here:

Dental Laboratory Cobalt-chromium Ovens Market Share, Size 2019 | Top Leading Countries, Companies, Consumption, Drivers, Trends, Forces Analysis, Revenue, Challenges and Global Forecast 2025

Neuroprotective Drugs Market Size, Share 2019 Global Business Growth, Trend, Segmentation, Top Key Players Analysis Industry, Opportunities and Forecast to 2025

Pillow Market Share,Size 2019 Global Industry Estimation, Current Industry Status, Growth Opportunities, Top Key Players, Target Audience and Forecast to 2024

Amblyopia Market Share, Size : 2019 Global Industry Trends, Growth and 2025 Forecast Research Report

Aluminum Cans Market Size, Share, in-Depth Research on Market Dynamics, Emerging Growth Factors, Industry Revenue, Investment Feasibility, Huge Growth till 2023