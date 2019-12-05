Aircraft Turbofan Engine Market 2019: Expected to Demand Drivers, Size and Growth Stimulators Likely to Increase During the Forecast 2025

Regions covered in the Aircraft Turbofan Engine Market report are USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa.

Know About Aircraft Turbofan Engine Market:

A turbofan engine, sometimes referred to as a fanjet or bypass engine, is a jet engine variant which produces thrust using a combination of jet core efflux and bypass air which has been accelerated by a ducted fan .The rapidly growing aircraft deliveries is one of the primary factors driving the global aircraft engine fuel systems market. In addition, the development of lightweight fuel delivery systems have also contributed towards the market growth. Moreover, as the airline companies are focusing on the attainment of increased aircraft efficiencies and reduction of the operational costs, the market for aircraft engine fuel systems is expected to witness a significant growth, during the forecast period.The global Aircraft Turbofan Engine market was xx million US$ in 2018 and is expected to xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2025.

Top Key Manufacturers in Aircraft Turbofan Engine Market:

GE Aviation

Pratt & Whitney

Safran Aircraft Engines

CFM International

International Aero Engines

Rolls Royce

MTU Aero Engines

Honeywell International

Engine Alliance

EuroJet

Aircraft Turbofan Engine Market by Applications:

Commercial

Military Aircraft Turbofan Engine Market by Types:

Narrowbody

Widebody