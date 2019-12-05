 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Aircraft Turbofan Engine Market 2019: Expected to Demand Drivers, Size and Growth Stimulators Likely to Increase During the Forecast 2025

By Joann Wilson on December 5, 2019

The research report gives an overview of “Aircraft Turbofan Engine Market” by analysing various key segments of this Aircraft Turbofan Engine market based on the trends, types and applications, and end-use industries. The report presents a detailed analysis of the parent market based on key players, sales, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers which will serve as a profitable guide for all the Aircraft Turbofan Engine market competitors.

Regions covered in the Aircraft Turbofan Engine Market report are USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa.

Know About Aircraft Turbofan Engine Market: 

A turbofan engine, sometimes referred to as a fanjet or bypass engine, is a jet engine variant which produces thrust using a combination of jet core efflux and bypass air which has been accelerated by a ducted fan .The rapidly growing aircraft deliveries is one of the primary factors driving the global aircraft engine fuel systems market. In addition, the development of lightweight fuel delivery systems have also contributed towards the market growth. Moreover, as the airline companies are focusing on the attainment of increased aircraft efficiencies and reduction of the operational costs, the market for aircraft engine fuel systems is expected to witness a significant growth, during the forecast period.The global Aircraft Turbofan Engine market was xx million US$ in 2018 and is expected to xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2025.

Top Key Manufacturers in Aircraft Turbofan Engine Market:

  • GE Aviation
  • Pratt & Whitney
  • Safran Aircraft Engines
  • CFM International
  • International Aero Engines
  • Rolls Royce
  • MTU Aero Engines
  • Honeywell International
  • Engine Alliance
  • EuroJet
  • Aviadvigatel

    Aircraft Turbofan Engine Market by Applications:

  • Commercial
  • Military

    Aircraft Turbofan Engine Market by Types:

  • Narrowbody
  • Widebody
  • Others

    Major Points from Table of Contents:
    1 Study Coverage
    1.1 Aircraft Turbofan Engine Product
    1.2 Market Segments
    1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered
    1.4 Market by Type
    1.4.1 Global Aircraft Turbofan Engine Market Size Growth Rate by Product
    1.5 Market by End User
    1.5.1 Global Aircraft Turbofan Engine Market Size Growth Rate by End User
    1.6 Study Objectives
    1.7 Years Considered

    2 Executive Summary
    2.1 Global Aircraft Turbofan Engine Market Size
    2.1.1 Global Aircraft Turbofan Engine Revenue 2014-2025
    2.1.2 Global Aircraft Turbofan Engine Sales 2014-2025
    2.2 Aircraft Turbofan Engine Growth Rate by Regions
    2.2.1 Global Aircraft Turbofan Engine Sales by Regions
    2.2.2 Global Aircraft Turbofan Engine Revenue by Regions

    3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers
    3.1 Aircraft Turbofan Engine Sales by Manufacturers
    3.1.1 Aircraft Turbofan Engine Sales by Manufacturers
    3.1.2 Aircraft Turbofan Engine Sales Market Share by Manufacturers
    3.1.3 Global Aircraft Turbofan Engine Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
    3.2 Aircraft Turbofan Engine Revenue by Manufacturers
    3.2.1 Aircraft Turbofan Engine Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2018)
    3.2.2 Aircraft Turbofan Engine Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2018)
    3.3 Aircraft Turbofan Engine Price by Manufacturers
    3.4 Aircraft Turbofan Engine Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types
    3.4.1 Aircraft Turbofan Engine Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
    3.4.2 Manufacturers Aircraft Turbofan Engine Product Type
    3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Aircraft Turbofan Engine Market
    3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

    4 Breakdown Data by Product
    4.1 Global Aircraft Turbofan Engine Sales by Product
    4.2 Global Aircraft Turbofan Engine Revenue by Product
    4.3 Aircraft Turbofan Engine Price by Product

    5 Breakdown Data by End User
    5.1 Overview
    5.2 Global Aircraft Turbofan Engine Breakdown Data by End User

    6 North America
    6.1 North America Aircraft Turbofan Engine by Countries
    6.1.1 North America Aircraft Turbofan Engine Sales by Countries
    6.1.2 North America Aircraft Turbofan Engine Revenue by Countries
    6.1.3 United States
    6.1.4 Canada
    6.1.5 Mexico
    6.2 North America Aircraft Turbofan Engine by Product
    6.3 North America Aircraft Turbofan Engine by End User

    7 Europe
    7.1 Europe Aircraft Turbofan Engine by Countries
    7.1.1 Europe Aircraft Turbofan Engine Sales by Countries
    7.1.2 Europe Aircraft Turbofan Engine Revenue by Countries
    7.1.3 Germany
    7.1.4 France
    7.1.5 UK
    7.1.6 Italy
    7.1.7 Russia
    7.2 Europe Aircraft Turbofan Engine by Product
    7.3 Europe Aircraft Turbofan Engine by End User

    8 Asia Pacific
    8.1 Asia Pacific Aircraft Turbofan Engine by Countries
    8.1.1 Asia Pacific Aircraft Turbofan Engine Sales by Countries
    8.1.2 Asia Pacific Aircraft Turbofan Engine Revenue by Countries
    8.1.3 China
    8.1.4 Japan
    8.1.5 Korea
    8.1.6 India
    8.1.7 Australia
    8.1.8 Indonesia
    8.1.9 Malaysia
    8.1.10 Philippines
    8.1.11 Thailand
    8.1.12 Vietnam
    8.1.13 Singapore
    8.2 Asia Pacific Aircraft Turbofan Engine by Product
    8.3 Asia Pacific Aircraft Turbofan Engine by End User

    9 Central & South America
    9.1 Central & South America Aircraft Turbofan Engine by Countries
    9.1.1 Central & South America Aircraft Turbofan Engine Sales by Countries
    9.1.2 Central & South America Aircraft Turbofan Engine Revenue by Countries
    9.1.3 Brazil
    9.2 Central & South America Aircraft Turbofan Engine by Product
    9.3 Central & South America Aircraft Turbofan Engine by End User

    10 Middle East and Africa
    10.1 Middle East and Africa Aircraft Turbofan Engine by Countries
    10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Aircraft Turbofan Engine Sales by Countries
    10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Aircraft Turbofan Engine Revenue by Countries
    10.1.3 GCC Countries
    10.1.4 Turkey
    10.1.5 Egypt
    10.1.6 South Africa
    10.2 Middle East and Africa Aircraft Turbofan Engine by Product
    10.3 Middle East and Africa Aircraft Turbofan Engine by End User

    11 Company Profiles

    12 Future Forecast
    12.1 Aircraft Turbofan Engine Market Forecast by Regions
    12.1.1 Global Aircraft Turbofan Engine Sales Forecast by Regions 2018-2025
    12.1.2 Global Aircraft Turbofan Engine Revenue Forecast by Regions 2018-2025
    12.2 Aircraft Turbofan Engine Market Forecast by Product
    12.2.1 Global Aircraft Turbofan Engine Sales Forecast by Product 2018-2025
    12.2.2 Global Aircraft Turbofan Engine Revenue Forecast by Product 2018-2025
    12.3 Aircraft Turbofan Engine Market Forecast by End User
    12.4 North America Aircraft Turbofan Engine Forecast
    12.5 Europe Aircraft Turbofan Engine Forecast
    12.6 Asia Pacific Aircraft Turbofan Engine Forecast
    12.7 Central & South America Aircraft Turbofan Engine Forecast
    12.8 Middle East and Africa Aircraft Turbofan Engine Forecast

    13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
    13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers
    13.2 Market Challenges
    13.3 Market Risks/Restraints
    13.4 Macroscopic Indicators

    14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
    14.1 Value Chain Analysis
    14.2 Aircraft Turbofan Engine Customers
    14.3 Sales Channels Analysis
    14.3.1 Sales Channels
    14.3.2 Distributors

    15 Research Findings and Conclusion

    16 Appendix
    16.1 Research Methodology
    16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
    16.1.2 Data Source
    16.2 Author Details
    16.3 Disclaimer

    Continued…

