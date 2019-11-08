Airlaid Paper Market Size and Share 2019 | Global Industry Analysis By Trends, Future Demands, Growth Factors, Emerging Technologies, Prominent Players and Forecast Till 2024

Global “Airlaid Paper Market” 2019 research report provides information regarding market size, share, trends, growth, cost structure, capacity, revenue and forecast 2024. This report also includes the overall and comprehensive study of the Airlaid Paper Market with all its aspects influencing the growth of the market. This report is exhaustive quantitative analyses of the Airlaid Paper industry and provides data for making strategies to increase market growth and effectiveness.

The Global Airlaid Paper market 2019 research provides a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications, and industry chain structure. The Global Airlaid Paper market research is provided for the international markets as well as development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed. This report additionally states import/export consumption, supply and demand Figures, cost, price, revenue, and gross margins.

Global Airlaid Paper market competition by TOP MANUFACTURERS, with production, price, revenue (value) and each manufacturer including

Glatfelter

Georgia-Pacific

McAirlaid’s Vliesstoffe

Duni AB

EAM Corporation（Domtar）

Fitesa

Oji Kinocloth

Kinsei Seishi

M&J Airlaid Products

Main S.p.A.

C-airlaid

ACI S.A.

National Nonwovens

China Silk (Shanghai) New Material Technology

Qiaohong New Materials

Ningbo Qixing Nonwoven

Elite Paper Scope of the Report:

Airlaid paper is a textile-like material categorized as a nonwoven fabric made from fluff pulp. Airlaid paper can be used in adult incontinence, feminine hygiene, wipes and food pads, etc.

Among those applications, demand from feminine hygiene accounts for the largest share. In 2017, the filed consumed 38.99% airlaid paper.

The global production of the airlaid paper increased from 434.2 K MT in 2013 to 459.8 K MT in 2017, backed with the increasing demand of downstream industry. Key players in the industry include Glatfelter, Georgia-Pacific and so on. North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific are the major consumers. The total three regions accounted for more than 93% consumption market share in 2017.

Accroding to its bonding method, airlaid paper can be mainly divided into three types, latex- bonding, thermal-bonding, and multi-bonding. Each type has its own characteristics and is widely used in various fields.

With rapid development of downstream industry, such as diapers, consumer wipes, adult incontinence etc., insiders think the airlaid paper market will experience good growth in the coming years. Glatfelter and Duni have planned to release more capacities in the last year.

The worldwide market for Airlaid Paper is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.8% over the next five years, will reach 1460 million US$ in 2024, from 1230 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

Latex-bonded Airlaid Paper

Thermal-bonded Airlaid Paper

Other On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Feminine Hygiene

Consumer Wipes

Adult Incontinence

Industrial Wipes

Tabletop

Food Pads

This report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering North America (United States, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Global Airlaid Paper Market providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. Upstream raw materials and instrumentation and downstream demand analysis is additionally dispensed. The Global Airlaid Paper market development trends and marketing channels are analyzed. Finally, the feasibility of latest investment projects is assessed and overall analysis conclusions offered.



