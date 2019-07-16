AirTv Mini Is a New 4K HDR-Compatible Streaming Stick with Local Channels

A couple of years ago Dish unveiled AirTV, an Android TV-powered set-top box. The corporate has been comparatively quiet since then, however at the moment; it launched the AirTV Mini. The brand new device is a 4K HDR-compatible streaming stick that brings customers Sling TV, Netflix, and over-the-air (OTA) channels, in addition to different apps constructed for Android TVs.

The palm-sized device certainly is not the first tiny streaming dongle. Amazon, Roku, and Google already offer similar merchandise. However, in line with Mitch Weinraub, director of product improvement for AirTV, the AirTV Mini has “extra memory and a faster processor than anything in the category.”

The system plugs into your Android TV by way of the HDMI port and automatically launches the Sling TV app, with Netflix built-in into the interface. You’ll be able to access different Android TV apps by Google Play, and you will have entry to Google Assistant and Netflix by way of devoted buttons on the distant. There’s additionally the OTA streaming feature. “The AirTV model is committed to creating local TV-related and simply accessible to streamers,” Weinraub stated. However, you will need an AirTV Wi-Fi-enabled network tuner and an OTA antenna (every bought separately) to access those channels.

As with the original AirTV set-top box, the Mini is a little bit of an outlier. Most people keen on local channels aren’t those jumping to cut cords. However, the machine may very well be appealing to those that do not need to pay for cable. Moreover, at $79.99 (available at AirTV.net) the Mini is each smaller and cheaper than the original.