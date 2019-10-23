Albumin Market Competition, Status and Forecast, Market Size, Key Players, Regions, Growth Rate, Type, Application by 2019-2023

About Albumin Market Report: Albumin is the most abundant protein found in blood plasma. It serves a wide range of functions such as transporting hormones and fatty acids and maintains oncotic pressure. Therapeutically, it is used to replace lost fluid and helps restore blood volume due to trauma, burns, surgeries, or infections and liver diseases. It assists in the stabilization of drugs by reducing aggregation, oxidation, and surface absorption. Different types of serum albumin are widely used for clinical applications. Human serum albumin and bovine serum albumin are obtained from human plasma and bovine plasma, respectively. On the other hand, recombinant albumin is manufactured by recombinant techniques in yeast and bacteria strains.

Top manufacturers/players: Octapharma, Kedrion, CSL Behring, Shire (Baxter), Grifols, Hualan Bio, Taibang Bio, RAAS, Greencross, Thermo Fisher, InVitria

Albumin Market Segment by Regions-

USA

EU

Japan

China and Others.

Albumin Market Segment by Type:

Human Serum Albumin

Bovine Serum Albumin

Recombinant Albumin Albumin Market Segment by Applications:

Blood Volumizer

Drug Formulation and Vaccines

Life Sciences