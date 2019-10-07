Alfalfa Hay Market 2019 Size, Global Trends, Industry Share, Growth Drivers, Business Opportunities and Demand Forecast to 2024

The Alfalfa Hay Market place was created based on an analysis with input from the industry specialists. The report covers the growth prospects over the coming decades & discussion of the key vendors. Alfalfa Hay market from a perspective standpoint, the industry report concentrates on several levels of analyses, industry analysis, market rank analysis, and business profiles, which together comprise and share basic opinions on the competitive landscape, higher growth regions, and states in addition to their respective regulatory policies, Types, Applications and chances in the industry.

Short Details of Alfalfa Hay Market Report – Alfalfa hay is an excellent source of good quality protein and fiber. Alfalfa is a legume hay and is sometimes called lucerne. These hays are higher in protein and minerals and are more palatable than grass hays. Alfalfa in particular is high in energy and is an excellent source of vitamins and minerals. When properly cured, alfalfa is the best of the legume hays from a nutrient standpoint. It has the most feed value of all the perennial pasture forages. Alfalfa is used as for horses, dairy cows, beef cattle, sheep, chickens, turkeys and other farm animals.

Global Alfalfa Hay market competition by top manufacturers

Anderson Hay

ACX Global

Bailey Farms

Aldahra Fagavi

Grupo Osés

Gruppo Carli

Border Valley Trading

Barr-Ag

Alfa Tec

Standlee Hay

Sacate Pellet Mills

Oxbow Animal Health

M&C Hay

Accomazzo

Huishan Diary

Qiushi Grass Industry

Beijing HDR Trading

Beijing Lvtianyuan Ecological Farm

Modern Grassland

Inner Mongolia Dachen Agriculture

Inner Mongolia HuangYangwa Grass Industry

United States is a major producer of alfalfa hay in 2016, where US production accounts for 51.7% globally. In addition, United States is also the world’s largest exporter.

The world’s largest consumption market is still in the United States, mainly because of the excellent geographical conditions the United States; the quality of alfalfa hay is significantly higher than other regions.

There are many manufacturers, most of them with small scale. Market competition, environment as well as other factors in recent years have led to volatile market prices, the market price around 268USD/MT in 2016.

The worldwide market for Alfalfa Hay is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 0.5% over the next five years, will reach 30100 million US$ in 2024, from 29200 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Alfalfa Hay in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Alfalfa Hay Bales

Alfalfa Hay Pellets

Alfalfa Hay Cubes

Others

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Dairy Cow Feed

Beef Cattle & Sheep Feed

Pig Feed

Poultry Feed

Others

Table of Contents

1 Alfalfa Hay Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Alfalfa Hay

1.2 Classification of Alfalfa Hay by Types

1.2.1 Global Alfalfa Hay Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

1.2.2 Global Alfalfa Hay Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

1.3 Global Alfalfa Hay Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Alfalfa Hay Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

1.4 Global Alfalfa Hay Market by Regions

1.4.1 Global Alfalfa Hay Market Size (Million USD) Comparison by Regions (2014-2024)

1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Alfalfa Hay Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Alfalfa Hay Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) Alfalfa Hay Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.4 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Alfalfa Hay Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Alfalfa Hay Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.5 Global Market Size of Alfalfa Hay (2014-2024)

2 Manufacturers Profiles

3 Global Alfalfa Hay Market Competition, by Players

3.1 Global Alfalfa Hay Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

3.2 Market Concentration Rate

3.2.1 Top 5 Alfalfa Hay Players Market Share

3.2.2 Top 10 Alfalfa Hay Players Market Share

3.3 Market Competition Trend

4 Global Alfalfa Hay Market Size by Regions

4.1 Global Alfalfa Hay Revenue and Market Share by Regions

4.2 North America Alfalfa Hay Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Alfalfa Hay Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

4.4 Asia-Pacific Alfalfa Hay Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

4.5 South America Alfalfa Hay Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

4.6 Middle East and Africa Alfalfa Hay Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

5 North America Alfalfa Hay Revenue by Countries

5.1 North America Alfalfa Hay Revenue by Countries (2014-2019)

5.2 USA Alfalfa Hay Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

5.3 Canada Alfalfa Hay Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

5.4 Mexico Alfalfa Hay Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

6 Europe Alfalfa Hay Revenue by Countries

6.1 Europe Alfalfa Hay Revenue by Countries (2014-2019)

6.2 Germany Alfalfa Hay Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

6.3 UK Alfalfa Hay Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

6.4 France Alfalfa Hay Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

6.5 Russia Alfalfa Hay Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

6.6 Italy Alfalfa Hay Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

10 Global Alfalfa Hay Market Segment by Type

10.1 Global Alfalfa Hay Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

10.2 Global Alfalfa Hay Market Forecast by Type (2019-2024)

10.3 Main Entrance Revenue Growth Rate (2014-2024)

10.4 Revenue Growth Rate (2014-2024)

10.5 Revenue Growth Rate (2014-2024)

10.6 Revenue Growth Rate (2014-2024)

10.7 Window Hardware Revenue Growth Rate (2014-2024)

10.8 Others Revenue Growth Rate (2014-2024)

11 Global Alfalfa Hay Market Segment by Application

11.1 Global Alfalfa Hay Revenue Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

11.2 Alfalfa Hay Market Forecast by Application (2019-2024)

11.3 Hotels Revenue Growth (2014-2019)

11.4 Resorts Revenue Growth (2014-2019)

12 Global Alfalfa Hay Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)

12.1 Global Alfalfa Hay Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)

12.2 Global Alfalfa Hay Market Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)

12.3 North America Alfalfa Hay Revenue Market Forecast (2019-2024)

12.4 Europe Alfalfa Hay Revenue Market Forecast (2019-2024)

12.5 Asia-Pacific Alfalfa Hay Revenue Market Forecast (2019-2024)

12.6 South America Alfalfa Hay Revenue Market Forecast (2019-2024)

12.7 Middle East and Africa Alfalfa Hay Revenue Market Forecast (2019-2024)

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology

14.2 Data Source

