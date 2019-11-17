Algae Market 2019: Business Opportunities, Modern Global Trends, Market Challenges, Key Players Forecast 2024

Algae are simple plants that can range from the microscopic (microalgae), to large seaweeds (macroalgae), such as giant kelp more than one hundred feet in length. Microalgae include both cyanobacteria, (similar to bacteria, and formerly called âblue-green algaeâ) as well as green, brown and red algae.

Algae are simple plants that can range from the microscopic (microalgae), to large seaweeds (macroalgae), such as giant kelp more than one hundred feet in length. Microalgae include both cyanobacteria, (similar to bacteria, and formerly called âblue-green algaeâ) as well as green, brown and red algae. (There are more varieties of microalgae, but these are the main ones.).

Algae Market Segment by Manufacturers includes:

Algae Tec

Pond Biofuels Incorporated

LiveFuels

Algae Systems

Sapphire Energy

Solazyme

Diversified Energy Corporation

Algenol

Kai BioEnergy

Algix

DSM Nutritional Products

Dao Energy

Phycal

Kent BioEnergy Corporation and many more. Algae Market Segment by Regions includes: North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

(USA, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America, Middle East and Africa. By Types, the Algae Market can be Split into:

Open Ponds Cultivation

Raceway Ponds Cultivation

Closed Photo bioreactor Cultivation

Closed Fermenter Systems Cultivation. By Applications, the Algae Market can be Split into:

Marine Sector

Aviation Sector

Road Transport

DHA Production (Protein Sales)

DHA Production (Pharmaceutical Applications)

Bioplastics