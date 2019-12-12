 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Algae Products Market 2019 Strategy Assessment, Development and Futuristic Trends to 2024

By Joann Wilson on December 12, 2019

Algae Products

GlobalAlgae Products Market 2019-2024 Research Report is an in-depth study of current scenario of the market.

About Algae Products:

Algae products are simple plants that can range from the microscopic (microalgae), to large seaweeds (macroalgae), such as giant kelp more than one hundred feet in length. Algae products can be grown using water resources such as brackish-, sea-, and wastewater unsuitable for cultivating agricultural crops. When using wastewater, such as municipal, animal and even some industrial runoff, they can help in its treatment and purification, while benefiting from using the nutrients present.

Top Key Players of Algae Products Market:

  • Weihai Shidai Marine Biotechnology
  • Shandong Lidao Oceanic Technology
  • Fujian Lianjiang Tianyuan Aquatic
  • Xunshan Group
  • Qingdao Gather Great Ocean Algae
  • Fujian Yiyuan Sea Food Company
  • Fujian Huangqiwan Sea Food Biotechnology
  • Rongcheng Lidao Chenfenzhuang Hongqiang Kelp Factory
  • Rongcheng Lidao Chenfenzhuang Weijian Kelp Factory
  • Rongcheng Yandunjiao Aquatic Company
  • Shandong Gaolv Aquatic Company
  • Shandong Haizhibao Technology
  • Matsumaeya
  • Shemberg
  • Karagen Indonesia
  • MCPI

    Major Types covered in the Algae Products Market report are:

  • Eucheuma
  • Laminaria Japonica
  • Gracilaria
  • Porphyra
  • Undaria Pinnatifida
  • Others

    Major Applications covered in the Algae Products Market report are:

  • Animal & Aquaculture Feed
  • Biofuels & Bioenergy
  • Food
  • Chemicals
  • Others

    Scope of Algae Products Market:

  • Algae products refer to simple plants that can range from the microscopic (microalgae), to large seaweeds (macroalgae), such as giant kelp more than one hundred feet in length. Algae products could be classified as eucheuma, laminaria japonica, gracilaria, undaria pinnatifida, porphyra and others, and mainly be applied in animal & aquaculture feed, biofuels & bioenergy, food, chemicals and others. At present, food industry is largest consumer of algae products, which occupied 33.60% market share in 2017.
  • The algae products industry is developing fast in last five years. The global production increased from 24580.7 K MT in 2013 to 28073.1 K MT in 2017, with the CAGR of 3.38%.
  • For aquaculture environment factor, this industry is distributed around coastline. As a result, China is the largest production base. As for the consumption region, China is also the largest consumer of algae products. In 2017, China consumed 11338.0 K MT algae products. Indonesia is the follower with about 20% consumption share.
  • The global revenue of algae products was valued at 6594.03 million USD in 2017, increase from 6387.42 million USD in 2013. Currently, as the downstream demand is rising, algae products are developing in steady growth.
  • The worldwide market for Algae Products is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Algae Products in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    Chapter 1, to describe Algae Products product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

    Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Algae Products, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Algae Products in 2017 and 2018.

    Chapter 3, the Algae Products competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

    Chapter 4, the Algae Products breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 12, Algae Products market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

    Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Algae Products sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

    No. of Algae Products Market Report pages: 136

