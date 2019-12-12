Algae Products Market 2019 Strategy Assessment, Development and Futuristic Trends to 2024

Global “Algae Products Market” 2019-2024 Research Report is an in-depth study of current scenario of the market. This report is the latest addition to repository of market research data. It covers several market dynamics ranging from the basics to advanced market intelligence which aids companies in expanding the Algae Products market size.

About Algae Products:

Algae products are simple plants that can range from the microscopic (microalgae), to large seaweeds (macroalgae), such as giant kelp more than one hundred feet in length. Algae products can be grown using water resources such as brackish-, sea-, and wastewater unsuitable for cultivating agricultural crops. When using wastewater, such as municipal, animal and even some industrial runoff, they can help in its treatment and purification, while benefiting from using the nutrients present.

Top Key Players of Algae Products Market:

Weihai Shidai Marine Biotechnology

Shandong Lidao Oceanic Technology

Fujian Lianjiang Tianyuan Aquatic

Xunshan Group

Qingdao Gather Great Ocean Algae

Fujian Yiyuan Sea Food Company

Fujian Huangqiwan Sea Food Biotechnology

Rongcheng Lidao Chenfenzhuang Hongqiang Kelp Factory

Rongcheng Lidao Chenfenzhuang Weijian Kelp Factory

Rongcheng Yandunjiao Aquatic Company

Shandong Gaolv Aquatic Company

Shandong Haizhibao Technology

Matsumaeya

Shemberg

Karagen Indonesia

MCPI Get a Sample Copy of the report: https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/request-sample/13813349 Major Types covered in the Algae Products Market report are:

Eucheuma

Laminaria Japonica

Gracilaria

Porphyra

Undaria Pinnatifida

Others Major Applications covered in the Algae Products Market report are:

Animal & Aquaculture Feed

Biofuels & Bioenergy

Food

Chemicals

Others Scope of Algae Products Market:

Algae products refer to simple plants that can range from the microscopic (microalgae), to large seaweeds (macroalgae), such as giant kelp more than one hundred feet in length. Algae products could be classified as eucheuma, laminaria japonica, gracilaria, undaria pinnatifida, porphyra and others, and mainly be applied in animal & aquaculture feed, biofuels & bioenergy, food, chemicals and others. At present, food industry is largest consumer of algae products, which occupied 33.60% market share in 2017.

The algae products industry is developing fast in last five years. The global production increased from 24580.7 K MT in 2013 to 28073.1 K MT in 2017, with the CAGR of 3.38%.

For aquaculture environment factor, this industry is distributed around coastline. As a result, China is the largest production base. As for the consumption region, China is also the largest consumer of algae products. In 2017, China consumed 11338.0 K MT algae products. Indonesia is the follower with about 20% consumption share.

The global revenue of algae products was valued at 6594.03 million USD in 2017, increase from 6387.42 million USD in 2013. Currently, as the downstream demand is rising, algae products are developing in steady growth.

The worldwide market for Algae Products is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.