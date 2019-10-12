Alginates & Derivatives Market Report: Key Leading Countries, New Product Offerings, Geographic Presence Analysis and Forecast 2024

Alginates are the salts of alginic acid, a polyuronide of mannuronic acid and guluronic acid that is extracted from brown seaweeds.Alginates & derivatives are generally used as thickness, stabilizers, gelling agents and so on.In this report, the alginates & derivatives include: sodium alginate, calcium alginate, potassium alginate, propylene glycol alginate (PGA), ammonium alginate, etc.

Alginates & Derivatives market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, and revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer as per following. Top Manufacturer Included in Alginates & Derivatives market are: –

FMC

KIMICA

Cargill

Dupont (Danisco)

Bright Moon Group and many more Scope of Alginates & Derivatives Report:

The global production of alginates & derivatives increases from 48731 MT in 2010 to 58270 MT in 2015, with an average growth rate of more than 3.65%. This industry is concentrated. China is the major manufacturing and consumption market in the world. Bright Moon Group is the world leader, which holds the 22.73% production market share in 2015. FMC is the second biggest manufacturer with production share of 12.00% in 2015.

Alginates & derivatives downstream industry is mainly printing and dyeing industry, food industry, pharmaceutical, etc. In recent years, the printing and dyeing industry has developed rapidly. The demand for alginates & derivatives will correspondingly increase.

Sodium Alginate

Calcium Alginate

Potassium Alginate

PGA

Others Alginates & Derivatives Market Segment by Applications can be divided into

Food & Beverage

Industrial

Pharmaceutical