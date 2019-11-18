Alkenyl Succinic Anhydride (ASA) Market 2019 Movements by Trend Analysis, Growth Status, Revenue Expectation to 2024 | Research Report by Market Reports World

The global “Alkenyl Succinic Anhydride (ASA) Market” is valued at XXX million USD in 2019 and is likely to reach XXX million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR between 2019 and 2024. Alkenyl Succinic Anhydride (ASA) Market 2019- Report supply Industry analysis with growth opportunities within this market with current and improved data as dimensions, trends, market share and forecast to 2024.

Short Details of Alkenyl Succinic Anhydride (ASA) Market Report – Alkenyl Succinic Anhydride (ASA) is basic or neutral type sizing agent. It is wax like chemicals. ASA is manly used as internal sizing chemicals for paper.

Global Alkenyl Succinic Anhydride (ASA) market competition by top manufacturers

Kemira

Albemarle

Vertellus

Milliken Chemical

Mare Holding (AkzoNobel)

Ineos

Chevron Phillips Chemical



The Scope of the Report:

In global market, the production of Alkenyl Succinic Anhydride (ASA) increases from 53767 MT in 2012 to 59472 MT in 2017, at a CAGR of more than 2.55%. In 2017, the global Alkenyl Succinic Anhydride (ASA) market is led by North America, capturing about 35.86% of global Alkenyl Succinic Anhydride (ASA) production. China is the second-largest region-wise market with 23.85% of production share.

At present, the major manufacturers of Alkenyl Succinic Anhydride (ASA) are Kemiraï¼ Albemarle, Vertellus, Milliken Chemical, etc. Kemira is the world leader, holding 24.74% production market share in 2017. The manufacturing locations are China and Austria.

North America was the largest regional market for Alkenyl Succinic Anhydride (ASA), with revenue exceeding USD 66.6 million in 2017.

In application, Alkenyl Succinic Anhydride (ASA) downstream is wide and recently Alkenyl Succinic Anhydride (ASA) has acquired increasing significance in various fields of Sizing Agent and Curing Agent and others. Globally, the Alkenyl Succinic Anhydride (ASA) market is mainly driven by growing demand for Sizing Agent for paper making which accounts for nearly 79.42% of total downstream consumption of Alkenyl Succinic Anhydride (ASA).

In the future, global market is expected to witness significant growth on account of rising applications, so in the next few years, Alkenyl Succinic Anhydride (ASA) production will show a trend of steady growth. In 2024 the production of Alkenyl Succinic Anhydride (ASA) is estimated to be 84527 MT.

The worldwide market for Alkenyl Succinic Anhydride (ASA) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 6.6% over the next five years, will reach 260 million US$ in 2024, from 180 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Alkenyl Succinic Anhydride (ASA) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

OSA

ODSA

NSA

DDSA

Others By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Sizing Agent

Curing Agent