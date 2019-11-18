Alkenyl Succinic Anhydride (ASA) Market 2019 Movements by Trend Analysis, Growth Status, Revenue Expectation to 2024 | Research Report by Market Reports World

The global “Alkenyl Succinic Anhydride (ASA) Market” is valued at XXX million USD in 2019 and is likely to reach XXX million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR between 2019 and 2024. Alkenyl Succinic Anhydride (ASA) Market 2019- Report supply Industry analysis with growth opportunities within this market with current and improved data as dimensions, trends, market share and forecast to 2024.
Short Details of Alkenyl Succinic Anhydride (ASA) Market Report – Alkenyl Succinic Anhydride (ASA) is basic or neutral type sizing agent. It is wax like chemicals. ASA is manly used as internal sizing chemicals for paper.
Global Alkenyl Succinic Anhydride (ASA) market competition by top manufacturers
- Kemira
- Albemarle
- Vertellus
- Milliken Chemical
- Mare Holding (AkzoNobel)
- Ineos
- Chevron Phillips Chemical
The Scope of the Report:
In global market, the production of Alkenyl Succinic Anhydride (ASA) increases from 53767 MT in 2012 to 59472 MT in 2017, at a CAGR of more than 2.55%. In 2017, the global Alkenyl Succinic Anhydride (ASA) market is led by North America, capturing about 35.86% of global Alkenyl Succinic Anhydride (ASA) production. China is the second-largest region-wise market with 23.85% of production share.
At present, the major manufacturers of Alkenyl Succinic Anhydride (ASA) are Kemiraï¼ Albemarle, Vertellus, Milliken Chemical, etc. Kemira is the world leader, holding 24.74% production market share in 2017. The manufacturing locations are China and Austria.
North America was the largest regional market for Alkenyl Succinic Anhydride (ASA), with revenue exceeding USD 66.6 million in 2017.
In application, Alkenyl Succinic Anhydride (ASA) downstream is wide and recently Alkenyl Succinic Anhydride (ASA) has acquired increasing significance in various fields of Sizing Agent and Curing Agent and others. Globally, the Alkenyl Succinic Anhydride (ASA) market is mainly driven by growing demand for Sizing Agent for paper making which accounts for nearly 79.42% of total downstream consumption of Alkenyl Succinic Anhydride (ASA).
In the future, global market is expected to witness significant growth on account of rising applications, so in the next few years, Alkenyl Succinic Anhydride (ASA) production will show a trend of steady growth. In 2024 the production of Alkenyl Succinic Anhydride (ASA) is estimated to be 84527 MT.
The worldwide market for Alkenyl Succinic Anhydride (ASA) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 6.6% over the next five years, will reach 260 million US$ in 2024, from 180 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.
This report focuses on the Alkenyl Succinic Anhydride (ASA) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
By the product type, the market is primarily split into
By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments
Table of Contents
1 Market Overview
1.1 Alkenyl Succinic Anhydride (ASA) Introduction
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.3 Market Analysis by Applications
1.4 Market Analysis by Regions
1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa
1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.5 Market Dynamics
1.5.1 Market Opportunities
1.5.2 Market Risk
1.5.3 Market Driving Force
2 Manufacturers Profiles
3 Global Alkenyl Succinic Anhydride (ASA) Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)
3.1 Global Alkenyl Succinic Anhydride (ASA) Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)
3.2 Global Alkenyl Succinic Anhydride (ASA) Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)
3.3 Market Concentration Rate
3.3.1 Top 3 Alkenyl Succinic Anhydride (ASA) Manufacturer Market Share in 2018
3.3.2 Top 6 Alkenyl Succinic Anhydride (ASA) Manufacturer Market Share in 2018
3.4 Market Competition Trend
4 Global Alkenyl Succinic Anhydride (ASA) Market Analysis by Regions
4.1 Global Alkenyl Succinic Anhydride (ASA) Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions
4.1.1 Global Alkenyl Succinic Anhydride (ASA) Sales and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
4.1.2 Global Alkenyl Succinic Anhydride (ASA) Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
4.2 North America Alkenyl Succinic Anhydride (ASA) Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
4.3 Europe Alkenyl Succinic Anhydride (ASA) Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
4.4 Asia-Pacific Alkenyl Succinic Anhydride (ASA) Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
4.5 South America Alkenyl Succinic Anhydride (ASA) Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
4.6 Middle East and Africa Alkenyl Succinic Anhydride (ASA) Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
5 North America Alkenyl Succinic Anhydride (ASA) by Country
5.1 North America Alkenyl Succinic Anhydride (ASA) Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country
5.1.1 North America Alkenyl Succinic Anhydride (ASA) Sales and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)
5.1.2 North America Alkenyl Succinic Anhydride (ASA) Revenue and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)
5.2 United States Alkenyl Succinic Anhydride (ASA) Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
5.3 Canada Alkenyl Succinic Anhydride (ASA) Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
5.4 Mexico Alkenyl Succinic Anhydride (ASA) Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
8 South America Alkenyl Succinic Anhydride (ASA) by Country
8.1 South America Alkenyl Succinic Anhydride (ASA) Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country
8.1.1 South America Alkenyl Succinic Anhydride (ASA) Sales and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)
8.1.2 South America Alkenyl Succinic Anhydride (ASA) Revenue and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)
8.2 Brazil Alkenyl Succinic Anhydride (ASA) Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
8.3 Argentina Alkenyl Succinic Anhydride (ASA) Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
8.4 Colombia Alkenyl Succinic Anhydride (ASA) Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
9 Middle East and Africa Alkenyl Succinic Anhydride (ASA) by Countries
9.1 Middle East and Africa Alkenyl Succinic Anhydride (ASA) Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country
9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Alkenyl Succinic Anhydride (ASA) Sales and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)
9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Alkenyl Succinic Anhydride (ASA) Revenue and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)
9.2 Saudi Arabia Alkenyl Succinic Anhydride (ASA) Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
9.3 Turkey Alkenyl Succinic Anhydride (ASA) Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
9.4 Egypt Alkenyl Succinic Anhydride (ASA) Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
9.5 Nigeria Alkenyl Succinic Anhydride (ASA) Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
9.6 South Africa Alkenyl Succinic Anhydride (ASA) Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
11 Global Alkenyl Succinic Anhydride (ASA) Market Segment by Application
11.1 Global Alkenyl Succinic Anhydride (ASA) Sales Market Share by Application (2014-2019)
11.2 Home Using Sales Growth (2014-2019)
11.3 Hospital Using Sales Growth (2014-2019)
11.4 Other Sales Growth (2014-2019)
12 Alkenyl Succinic Anhydride (ASA) Market Forecast (2019-2024)
12.1 Global Alkenyl Succinic Anhydride (ASA) Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2019-2024)
12.2 Alkenyl Succinic Anhydride (ASA) Market Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)
12.2.1 North America Alkenyl Succinic Anhydride (ASA) Market Forecast (2019-2024)
12.2.2 Europe Alkenyl Succinic Anhydride (ASA) Market Forecast (2019-2024)
12.2.3 Asia-Pacific Alkenyl Succinic Anhydride (ASA) Market Forecast (2019-2024)
12.2.4 South America Alkenyl Succinic Anhydride (ASA) Market Forecast (2019-2024)
12.2.5 Middle East and Africa Alkenyl Succinic Anhydride (ASA) Market Forecast (2019-2024)
12.3 Alkenyl Succinic Anhydride (ASA) Market Forecast by Type (2019-2024)
12.3.1 Global Alkenyl Succinic Anhydride (ASA) Sales Forecast by Type (2019-2024)
12.3.2 Global Alkenyl Succinic Anhydride (ASA) Market Share Forecast by Type (2019-2024)
12.4 Alkenyl Succinic Anhydride (ASA) Market Forecast by Application (2019-2024)
12.4.1 Global Alkenyl Succinic Anhydride (ASA) Sales Forecast by Application (2019-2024)
12.4.2 Global Alkenyl Succinic Anhydride (ASA) Market Share Forecast by Application (2019-2024)
13 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers
13.1 Sales Channel
13.1.1 Direct Marketing
13.1.2 Indirect Marketing
13.1.3 Marketing Channel Future Trend
13.2 Distributors, Traders and Dealers
14 Research Findings and Conclusion
15 Appendix
15.1 Methodology
15.2 Data Source
