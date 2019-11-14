Alkyl Polyglycoside (APG) Market 2019 Research Analysis by Size, Strategies, Key Manufacturers, Trends and SWOT Analysis to 2024

Global Alkyl Polyglycoside (APG) Market report tells about the manufacturing process, raw material and equipment suppliers, various manufacturing associated costs, historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand and supply data, the actual process. Alkyl Polyglycoside (APG) Market Report also covers manufacturers, regions, types, applications, development factors, opportunities, challenges faced by Alkyl Polyglycoside (APG) industry.

Geographically, Alkyl Polyglycoside (APG) Market report provides segment analysis and import and export status, demand status, production volume, of Alkyl Polyglycoside (APG) including regions such as: United States, China, Europe, Japan, and Southeast Asia, India.

Manufacturers in Alkyl Polyglycoside (APG) Market Repot:

BASF

Dow

Akzo Nobel

Seppic

Kao

CRODA

LG Household & Health Care

Shanghai Fine Chemical

Yangzhou Chenhua

Yixing Jinlan Chemical

Fenchem

Hugo New Materials

About Alkyl Polyglycoside (APG): Alkyl polyglycosides (APGs) are a class of non-ionic surfactants widely used in a variety of household and industrial applications. They are derived from sugars and fatty alcohols; therefore, they are generally favored for their manufacture from renewable resources. Alkyl Polyglycoside (APG) Industry report begins with a basic Alkyl Polyglycoside (APG) market overview. It also acts as a vital tool to industries active across the value chain and for new entrants by enabling them to take advantage of the opportunities and develop business strategies. Alkyl Polyglycoside (APG) Market Types:

C8 APG

C10 APG

C12 APG

Others Alkyl Polyglycoside (APG) Market Applications:

Domestic Detergent

Cosmetics

Industrial Cleaning Agents

Plastics & Building Materials Additives

Pesticide Synergist Agent

Europe is the largest market of alkyl polyglycoside, which occupies 39.29 percent of global alkyl polyglycoside market share in 2017. It is followed by North America, which has around 24.16 percent of the global total industry. Other main regions which take important part in this industry include Japan, China and Rest of Asia.

Raw materials for alkyl polyglycosides are starch, glucose and fatty alcohol, on the global market, supply of raw materials is very full, but the upstream raw material prices have reduced, directly leding to the price decline of the product.

At present, alkyl polyglycoside belongs to the emerging of nonionic surfactant, its price has no competitive advantage, and therefore the downstream extension of recent years is not ideal enough.

The worldwide market for Alkyl Polyglycoside (APG) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.5% over the next five years, will reach 930 million US$ in 2024, from 680 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.