All Vaccine Market 2019: Focuses on Product Sales, Size, Value, Market Share, Growth Opportunity and Regions

About All Vaccine

A vaccine is a biological preparation that provides active acquired immunity to a particular disease. A vaccine typically contains an agent that resembles a disease-causing microorganism and is often made from weakened or killed forms of the microbe, its toxins or one of its surface proteins. The agent stimulates the body’s immune system to recognize the agent as a threat, destroy it, and keep a record of it so that the immune system can more easily recognize and destroy any of these microorganisms that it later encounters. Vaccines can be prophylactic (example: to prevent or ameliorate the effects of a future infection by any natural or wild pathogen), or therapeutic (e.g., vaccines against cancer are being investigated).

All Vaccine Market Key Players:

NBG

ChengDa Bio

Changsheng Life

Zhifei

SINOVAC BIOTECH

NuoCheng Bio

Hualan Bio

Kangtai

SANOFI PASTEUR

Novartis

GSK

All Vaccine Market Types:

Varicella

Influenza

Polio

Hepatitis A

Rabies

BCG

Hepatitis B

Pertussis

Diphtheria

tetanus

Pneumococcal

Others All Vaccine Applications:

For Adult