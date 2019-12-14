 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Allyl Alcohol Market Size 2019 Expected To Witness Industry Growth to 2024

By Joann Wilson on December 14, 2019

Allyl Alcohol

GlobalAllyl Alcohol Market 2019-2024 Research Report is an in-depth study of current scenario of the market. This report is the latest addition to repository of market research data. It covers several market dynamics ranging from the basics to advanced market intelligence which aids companies in expanding the Allyl Alcohol market size.

About Allyl Alcohol:

Allyl alcohol is a toxic, water-soluble and colorless liquid. It can be used in BDO industry, resin industry, coupling agents, etc.Allyl alcohol can be made by four different processes, but allyl acetate hydrolysis method and PO isomerization method are main methods.

Top Key Players of Allyl Alcohol Market:

  • Dairen Chemical (DCC)
  • Lyondellbasell
  • Showa Denko
  • Daicel
  • Mingxing Chemical

    Major Types covered in the Allyl Alcohol Market report are:

  • Allyl Acetate Hydrolysis Method
  • PO Isomerization Method

    Major Applications covered in the Allyl Alcohol Market report are:

  • BDO Industry
  • Resin Industry
  • Coupling Agents
  • Others

    Scope of Allyl Alcohol Market:

  • The allyl alcohol is mainly used in BDO industry, resin industry, coupling agents and so on. Taiwan is the main consumption base with the consumption volume share of 28.83% in 2015.
  • With the development of the BDO industry and coupling agents, the demand for allyl alcohol will increase. In the next five years, the global consumption value of allyl alcohol will maintain a 1.60% average annual growth rate.
  • As large demand of high-end products at home and abroad, many companies begin to focus on the field of high end. Currently, the Chinese allyl alcohol industry tries to transit to high-end allyl alcohol field actively, as well as extends downstream industry chain. Along with the development of Chinese domestic allyl alcohol industry, the performance distance will shorten gradually, compared with the imported allyl alcohol.
  • Although sales of allyl alcohol brought a lot of opportunities, the study group recommends the new entrants just having money but without technical advantage and downstream support do not enter into the allyl alcohol field abruptly.
  • The worldwide market for Allyl Alcohol is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 1.7% over the next five years, will reach 3100 million US$ in 2024, from 2810 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Allyl Alcohol in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    Chapter 1, to describe Allyl Alcohol product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

    Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Allyl Alcohol, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Allyl Alcohol in 2017 and 2018.

    Chapter 3, the Allyl Alcohol competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

    Chapter 4, the Allyl Alcohol breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 12, Allyl Alcohol market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

    Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Allyl Alcohol sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

    No. of Allyl Alcohol Market Report pages: 123

