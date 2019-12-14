Allyl Alcohol Market Size 2019 Expected To Witness Industry Growth to 2024

About Allyl Alcohol:

Allyl alcohol is a toxic, water-soluble and colorless liquid. It can be used in BDO industry, resin industry, coupling agents, etc.Allyl alcohol can be made by four different processes, but allyl acetate hydrolysis method and PO isomerization method are main methods.

Top Key Players of Allyl Alcohol Market:

Dairen Chemical (DCC)

Lyondellbasell

Showa Denko

Daicel

Allyl Acetate Hydrolysis Method

PO Isomerization Method Major Applications covered in the Allyl Alcohol Market report are:

BDO Industry

Resin Industry

Coupling Agents

Others Scope of Allyl Alcohol Market:

The allyl alcohol is mainly used in BDO industry, resin industry, coupling agents and so on. Taiwan is the main consumption base with the consumption volume share of 28.83% in 2015.

With the development of the BDO industry and coupling agents, the demand for allyl alcohol will increase. In the next five years, the global consumption value of allyl alcohol will maintain a 1.60% average annual growth rate.

As large demand of high-end products at home and abroad, many companies begin to focus on the field of high end. Currently, the Chinese allyl alcohol industry tries to transit to high-end allyl alcohol field actively, as well as extends downstream industry chain. Along with the development of Chinese domestic allyl alcohol industry, the performance distance will shorten gradually, compared with the imported allyl alcohol.

Although sales of allyl alcohol brought a lot of opportunities, the study group recommends the new entrants just having money but without technical advantage and downstream support do not enter into the allyl alcohol field abruptly.

The worldwide market for Allyl Alcohol is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 1.7% over the next five years, will reach 3100 million US$ in 2024, from 2810 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.