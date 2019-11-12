Almond Market 2019 Share, Size, Region Wise Analysis of Top Players, Application and Forecasts 2024

Global “Almond Market” offers comprehensive analysis of industry status and outlook of major regions based on of key players, countries, product types, and end industries. This report focuses on the Almond in Global market, especially in United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, North America, India. Almond Market report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers:

Wonderful Pistachios & Almonds

Blue Diamond

Panoche Creek Packing

Spycher Brothers

Select Harvest

Mariani Nut Company

Waterford Nut Co

Treehouse

Belehris Estates

California Gold Almonds

Hilltop Ranch

Harris Family Enterprises

D.V.Enterprise

Harris Woolf California Almonds

Patrocinio Lax

Sran Family Orchards

The report provides a basic overview of the Almond industry including definitions, classifications, Applications and industry chain structure. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2019 through 2024. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Almond Market Types:

Shelled Type

Inshell Type Almond Market Applications:

Direct Edible

Food Processing

USA, Australia, Spain, China, Italy, Turkey, Morocco, etc. are the leading producers in 2016/2017 in the world, and USA, Australia are the most important exporter. About 80% of the Almond is made by the USA all over the world.

Wonderful Pistachios & Almonds, Blue Diamond, Panoche Creek Packing, Spycher Brothers, Select Harvest, Mariani Nut Company, Waterford Nut Co, Treehouse, Belehris Estates, California Gold Almonds, Hilltop Ranch, The Almond Company, D.V.Enterprise, Harris Woolf California Almonds, Patrocinio Lax and Sran Family Orchards are the key players in the global Almond market, and the 15 players took up about 60% of the global market in 2016/2017.

The worldwide market for Almond is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.9% over the next five years, will reach 8180 million US$ in 2024, from 6140 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.