Almond Oil Market Analysis 2019-2024 | Decisive Approach, Remarkable Growth and Countless Market Share With Future Prospects

By qLssj1RD2U on October 18, 2019

The report shows positive growth in “Almond Oil Market” from last five years and also continued for the forecast period of 2019 to 2024. Almond Oil industry report analyzes the overview of the global market with respect to major regions and segmented by types and applications. Almond Oil Market covers top manufacturers, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force, technological advancement, distributors, traders, dealers, research findings.

Almond Oil is an oil expressed from the nuts of almond tree. It is used as an emollient in skin creams and is also used to soften ear wax. The tree is native to SW Asia but is widely grown in warm regions for its nuts. Almond trees grow to an average height of 7 m; they have attractive pink flowers and are grown for ornament in cooler regions. The sweet almond oil, or Prunus Amygdalus Dulcis is pressed from the ripe seeds (nut) of the almond tree. It is a versatile, carrier oil, good for all skin types. Ground almonds make for excellent natural abrasives. Moist with Sweet Almond Oil, ground almonds help replenish the oils lost from the skin during the cleansing process; being rather soft in texture, they produce a gentle massaging effect in exfoliators. Almond Oil is very lubricating and can relieve itching and inflammation; a wonderful, natural moisturizer for ‘dishpan’ hands and chapped skin.

Some top manufacturers in Almond Oil Market: –

  • Flora
  • AAK Natural Oils
  • OSE
  • Caloy
  • ESI and many more

    Scope of Almond Oil Report:

  • At present, the production of almond oil focused in USA , Europe areas, which mainly depends on the growth environment with almond trees. Other area gradually began to commercial cultivation, but small in number.Currently, it is in USA , China and Australia, the output area is greater than the needs of the region, and therefore, these areas is a major exporter, accounting for 80 percent of global exports.Currently, the production of almond oil is mainly subject to climate and downstream applications, now almond oil application growth has been concentrated in cosmetic and foods, demand in the cosmetic industry is relatively stable.As the production of almond oil has certain harm to the environment, especially forests and wildlife habitat, and therefore, the Government has increased its investment in environmental protection, which makes the manufacturer’s profit decline.Currently, for new entrants to the investors, we recommend to increase R & D investment in the almond oil in biofuels and industrial applications, which is conducive to grasp the future of almond oil trend.The worldwide market for Almond Oil is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.8% over the next five years, will reach 480 million US$ in 2024, from 360 million US$ in 2019, according to a new research study.

    Almond Oil Market Segment by Type, covers:

  • Sweet Almond Oil
  • Bitter Almond Oil

    Almond Oil Market Segment by Applications can be divided into

  • Cosmetic
  • Food
  • Carrier oils

    Almond Oil Market Segment by Regions:

    North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
    Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
    Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
    South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)
    Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

    There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Almond Oil market.

    Chapter 1- to describe Almond Oil Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

    Chapter 2- to analyze the top manufacturers of Almond Oil, with sales, revenue, and price of Almond Oil, in 2016 and 2018;

    Chapter 3- to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2018;

    Chapter 4- to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Almond Oil, for each region, from 2013 to 2018;

    Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9- to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

    Chapter 10 and 11- to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2018;

    Chapter 12- Almond Oil market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024;

    Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Almond Oil sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

    This Almond Oil report explores new project feasibility with a purpose of enlightening new entrants about the possibilities in this market. In this report a thorough SWOT analysis & investment analysis is provided which forecasts forthcoming opportunities for the Almond Oil market players.

