Alpha 1 Antitrypsin Deficiency Treatment Market 2020 | Global Manufacturing Size of Key Players, Share Analysis, Cost Structure, Price and Revenue Forecast by 2025

Alpha 1 Antitrypsin Deficiency Treatment market report will shed light on many critical points and trends of the industry which are useful for our esteemed clients. The report analysis the market of Alpha 1 Antitrypsin Deficiency Treatment by main manufactures and geographic regions.

Alpha 1 Antitrypsin Deficiency Treatment Market Analysis:

Severe deficiency of alpha-1 antitrypsin (AAT) can cause early-onset emphysema and several liver diseases, including cirrhosis, neonatal hepatitis and hepatocellular carcinoma.

The discovery of the structure and function of the AAT protein and the subsequent isolation and purification thereof have made possible alternative therapies aimed at preventing the progression of related pulmonary diseases (so-called “additional therapies”). The isolation of this gene and the advancement of gene therapy have further increased the possibility of specific treatment. Most specific treatments for AAT deficiency aim to increase plasma AAT levels (and thus elevated AAT concentrations in the interstitial lung) above the protection threshold. Other experimental therapeutic approaches attempt to interfere with the production of abnormal AAT proteins or to inhibit the polymerization of abnormal AAT proteins and to promote the secretion of AAT from hepatocytes. For patients with end-stage lung disease or liver disease, organ transplantation is another treatment option.

Currently, the most direct and effective way to increase AAT levels in plasma and interstitial lung is by intravenous infusion of pooled alpha-1 antitrypsin (pAAT).

In 2019, the market size of Alpha 1 Antitrypsin Deficiency Treatment is 1190 million US$ and it will reach 2560 million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 10.1% from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Alpha 1 Antitrypsin Deficiency Treatment.

Some Major Players of Alpha 1 Antitrypsin Deficiency Treatment Market Are:

Pfizer

Baxter

AstraZeneca

Grifols

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Boehringer Ingelheim

Kamada Ltd

GlaxoSmithKline

Alpha 1 Antitrypsin Deficiency Treatment Market Segmentation by Types:

Augmentation Therapy

Bronchodilators

Corticosteroids

Oxygen Therapy

Alpha 1 Antitrypsin Deficiency Treatment Market Segmentation by Applications:

Hospitals

Specialty Clinics

Pharmacies

Region and Country Coverage:

Europe: UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Austria, Portugal, Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden, Ireland, Russia, Turkey, Poland, Western Europe, Central and Eastern Europe

North America: USA, Canada

South and Central America: Brazil, Mexico

Middle East and Africa: South Africa, Saudi Arabia

Asia Pacific: Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand

The Report Covers the Following Questions:

What are the cutting-edge technologies responsible for driving the growth of the market?

What are the main applications of the market? What are the growth prospects to the market applications into the market?

At what stage of development are the key market products?

What are the shortcomings that has to face to become commercially viable? Is their growth and commercialization dependent on cost declines or technological/application breakthroughs?

What is the outlook for the industry?

What difference does performance characteristics of Alpha 1 Antitrypsin Deficiency Treatment create from those of established entities?

