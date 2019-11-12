Alpha-Amylase Baking Enzyme Market 2019 by Product Type, Top Manufacturers, Market Size, Production, Revenue, Market Share, and Forecast

About Alpha-Amylase Baking Enzyme Market Report: Alpha-amylase is a protein hydrolysis enzyme, which is used for hydrolyzing alpha bonds of polysaccharides and increasing the yield of glucose and maltose.

Top manufacturers/players: Novozymes A/S, DuPont, Royal DSM N.V., Puratos N.V., AB Enzymes

Alpha-Amylase Baking Enzyme Market Segment by Regions-

USA

EU

Japan

China and Others.

Alpha-Amylase Baking Enzyme Market Segment by Type:

Fungi

Bacteria

Plant-based Alpha-Amylase Baking Enzyme Market Segment by Applications:

Breads

Cookies & Biscuits

Desserts