Alpha-methylstyrene (AMS) Market 2019 by Size, Production, Revenue, Price, Market Share, Growth Rate and Forecast to 2024

By Joann Wilson on November 15, 2019

Alpha-methylstyrene (AMS)

Global Alpha-methylstyrene (AMS) Market report tells about the manufacturing process, raw material and equipment suppliers, various manufacturing associated costs, historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand and supply data, the actual process. Alpha-methylstyrene (AMS) Market Report also covers manufacturers, regions, types, applications, development factors, opportunities, challenges faced by Alpha-methylstyrene (AMS) industry.

Geographically, Alpha-methylstyrene (AMS) Market report provides segment analysis and import and export status, demand status, production volume, of Alpha-methylstyrene (AMS) including regions such as: United States, China, Europe, Japan, and Southeast Asia, India.

Manufacturers in Alpha-methylstyrene (AMS) Market Repot:

  • Ineos Phenol GmbH
  • AdvanSix(Honeywell)
  • Altivia
  • Cepsa
  • Novapex
  • DOMO Chemicals
  • Versalis (Eni)
  • Rosneft(SANORS)
  • Taiwan Prosperity Chemical
  • Mitsubishi Chemical
  • Kumho P&B Chemicals
  • SI Group
  • Prasol Chemicals
  • Liwei Chemical

  • About Alpha-methylstyrene (AMS):

    Alpha-methylstyrene (AMS) is a product produced in parallel from the phenol reaction which is produced by the partial oxidation of cumene.Alpha-methylstyrene is an intermediate chemical used in the manufacturing of plasticizers, resins, and in many polymerization production processes.

    Alpha-methylstyrene (AMS) Industry report begins with a basic Alpha-methylstyrene (AMS) market overview. It also acts as a vital tool to industries active across the value chain and for new entrants by enabling them to take advantage of the opportunities and develop business strategies.

    Alpha-methylstyrene (AMS) Market Types:

  • Assay above 99.5%
  • Other

    Alpha-methylstyrene (AMS) Market Applications:

  • Plasticizers
  • Resins (ABS/Polyester/Alkyd)
  • Polymerization Production
  • Other

    Questions Answered in the report:

    • What will the market growth rate of Alpha-methylstyrene (AMS) market in 2024?
    • What are the key factors driving the global Alpha-methylstyrene (AMS)?
    • Who are the key manufacturers in Alpha-methylstyrene (AMS) space?
    • What are the market opportunities, market risk and market overview of the Alpha-methylstyrene (AMS)?
    • What are sales, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers of Alpha-methylstyrene (AMS) market?
    • Who are the distributors, traders and dealers of market?
    • What are the Alpha-methylstyrene (AMS) opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global market?
    • What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by types and applications of Alpha-methylstyrene (AMS) market?
    • What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by regions of Alpha-methylstyrene (AMS) market?

    Scope of Report:

  • The AMS industry concentration is relatively high. The quantity of manufacturers is fewer in this industry, and high-end products are mainly from America and Western European countries.
  • In the world wide, giant manufacturers mainly distribute in America and Europe. America has a long history and unshakable status in this industry, like Honeywell and Axiall, both have perfect products. As for France, the Novapex has become a global leader. In Germany, it is Novapex that led the technology development. In China, the manufacturers focused in Jiangsu and Jilin provinces. Russia is a large player in this market too.
  • Many companies have several plants, usually close to raw material bases. There are many producers to devote into benzene industry chain optimization.
  • The worldwide market for Alpha-methylstyrene (AMS) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.2% over the next five years, will reach 460 million US$ in 2024, from 380 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Alpha-methylstyrene (AMS) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    In the end, the report focusses on Alpha-methylstyrene (AMS) Market major leading market players in Alpha-methylstyrene (AMS) industry area with information such as company profile of keyword market, sales volume, price, gross margin of keyword industry and contact information. Global Alpha-methylstyrene (AMS) Industry report also includes Alpha-methylstyrene (AMS) Upstream raw materials and Alpha-methylstyrene (AMS) downstream consumers analysis.

    No.of Pages: 122

