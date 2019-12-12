 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Alternative Protein Substitutes Market 2020 Analysis, Growth by Top Companies, Trends by Types and Application, Forecast Analysis To 2025

By Joann Wilson on December 12, 2019

Alternative Protein Substitutes

Global “Alternative Protein Substitutes Market” analysed the current state in the definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. The Alternative Protein Substitutes Market report also focuses on the development trends as well as history, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions, etc. in the international Alternative Protein Substitutes Industry.

Alternative Protein Substitutes Market analysis report speaks about the manufacturing process. The process is analysed thoroughly with respect to four points Manufacturers, regional analysis, Segment by Type and Segment by Applications and the actual process of the whole Alternative Protein Substitutes industry.

Know About Alternative Protein Substitutes Market: 

Based on their nutritional content and commercial value, soybean, pea and oat have emerged as the dominant plant sources. Still, technology is key to improving protein flavor and creating new food and beverage products, or enabling them to be added to existing products.Alternative proteins will play a crucial role in meeting global protein demands and represents a lucrative opportunity for a variety of players to address unmet needs in this space.
Soy will dominate the alternative protein space for the next ten years.Â This protein source which is so plentiful in Minnesota has seen a compound annual growth rate of 5.1 percent and has captured more than 80 percent of the alternative protein market by 2024.
The global Alternative Protein Substitutes market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Alternative Protein Substitutes market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

Top Key Manufacturers in Alternative Protein Substitutes Market:

  • Maple Leaf
  • Nestle
  • Campbell Soup
  • Archer Daniels Midland
  • Cargill
  • CHS
  • DuPont
  • Kerry
  • Nisshin Oillio
  • Roquette Freres
  • Ruchi Soya Industries
  • Wilmar

    Regions Covered in the Alternative Protein Substitutes Market Report are: USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa.

    Food & Beverages Market by Applications:

  • Hypermarkets/Supermarkets
  • Convenience Stores
  • Online Retail
  • Others

    Food & Beverages Market by Types:

  • Soybeans
  • Pea
  • Oat

    Major Points from Table of Contents:
    1 Study Coverage
    1.1 Alternative Protein Substitutes Product
    1.2 Market Segments
    1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered
    1.4 Market by Type
    1.4.1 Global Alternative Protein Substitutes Market Size Growth Rate by Product
    1.5 Market by End User
    1.5.1 Global Alternative Protein Substitutes Market Size Growth Rate by End User
    1.6 Study Objectives
    1.7 Years Considered

    2 Executive Summary
    2.1 Global Alternative Protein Substitutes Market Size
    2.1.1 Global Alternative Protein Substitutes Revenue 2014-2025
    2.1.2 Global Alternative Protein Substitutes Sales 2014-2025
    2.2 Alternative Protein Substitutes Growth Rate by Regions
    2.2.1 Global Alternative Protein Substitutes Sales by Regions
    2.2.2 Global Alternative Protein Substitutes Revenue by Regions

    3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers
    3.1 Alternative Protein Substitutes Sales by Manufacturers
    3.1.1 Alternative Protein Substitutes Sales by Manufacturers
    3.1.2 Alternative Protein Substitutes Sales Market Share by Manufacturers
    3.1.3 Global Alternative Protein Substitutes Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
    3.2 Alternative Protein Substitutes Revenue by Manufacturers
    3.2.1 Alternative Protein Substitutes Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2018)
    3.2.2 Alternative Protein Substitutes Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2018)
    3.3 Alternative Protein Substitutes Price by Manufacturers
    3.4 Alternative Protein Substitutes Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types
    3.4.1 Alternative Protein Substitutes Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
    3.4.2 Manufacturers Alternative Protein Substitutes Product Type
    3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Alternative Protein Substitutes Market
    3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

    4 Breakdown Data by Product
    4.1 Global Alternative Protein Substitutes Sales by Product
    4.2 Global Alternative Protein Substitutes Revenue by Product
    4.3 Alternative Protein Substitutes Price by Product

    5 Breakdown Data by End User
    5.1 Overview
    5.2 Global Alternative Protein Substitutes Breakdown Data by End User

    6 North America
    6.1 North America Alternative Protein Substitutes by Countries
    6.1.1 North America Alternative Protein Substitutes Sales by Countries
    6.1.2 North America Alternative Protein Substitutes Revenue by Countries
    6.1.3 United States
    6.1.4 Canada
    6.1.5 Mexico
    6.2 North America Alternative Protein Substitutes by Product
    6.3 North America Alternative Protein Substitutes by End User

    7 Europe
    7.1 Europe Alternative Protein Substitutes by Countries
    7.1.1 Europe Alternative Protein Substitutes Sales by Countries
    7.1.2 Europe Alternative Protein Substitutes Revenue by Countries
    7.1.3 Germany
    7.1.4 France
    7.1.5 UK
    7.1.6 Italy
    7.1.7 Russia
    7.2 Europe Alternative Protein Substitutes by Product
    7.3 Europe Alternative Protein Substitutes by End User

    8 Asia Pacific
    8.1 Asia Pacific Alternative Protein Substitutes by Countries
    8.1.1 Asia Pacific Alternative Protein Substitutes Sales by Countries
    8.1.2 Asia Pacific Alternative Protein Substitutes Revenue by Countries
    8.1.3 China
    8.1.4 Japan
    8.1.5 Korea
    8.1.6 India
    8.1.7 Australia
    8.1.8 Indonesia
    8.1.9 Malaysia
    8.1.10 Philippines
    8.1.11 Thailand
    8.1.12 Vietnam
    8.1.13 Singapore
    8.2 Asia Pacific Alternative Protein Substitutes by Product
    8.3 Asia Pacific Alternative Protein Substitutes by End User

    9 Central & South America
    9.1 Central & South America Alternative Protein Substitutes by Countries
    9.1.1 Central & South America Alternative Protein Substitutes Sales by Countries
    9.1.2 Central & South America Alternative Protein Substitutes Revenue by Countries
    9.1.3 Brazil
    9.2 Central & South America Alternative Protein Substitutes by Product
    9.3 Central & South America Alternative Protein Substitutes by End User

    10 Middle East and Africa
    10.1 Middle East and Africa Alternative Protein Substitutes by Countries
    10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Alternative Protein Substitutes Sales by Countries
    10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Alternative Protein Substitutes Revenue by Countries
    10.1.3 GCC Countries
    10.1.4 Turkey
    10.1.5 Egypt
    10.1.6 South Africa
    10.2 Middle East and Africa Alternative Protein Substitutes by Product
    10.3 Middle East and Africa Alternative Protein Substitutes by End User

    11 Company Profiles

    12 Future Forecast
    12.1 Alternative Protein Substitutes Market Forecast by Regions
    12.1.1 Global Alternative Protein Substitutes Sales Forecast by Regions 2018-2025
    12.1.2 Global Alternative Protein Substitutes Revenue Forecast by Regions 2018-2025
    12.2 Alternative Protein Substitutes Market Forecast by Product
    12.2.1 Global Alternative Protein Substitutes Sales Forecast by Product 2018-2025
    12.2.2 Global Alternative Protein Substitutes Revenue Forecast by Product 2018-2025
    12.3 Alternative Protein Substitutes Market Forecast by End User
    12.4 North America Alternative Protein Substitutes Forecast
    12.5 Europe Alternative Protein Substitutes Forecast
    12.6 Asia Pacific Alternative Protein Substitutes Forecast
    12.7 Central & South America Alternative Protein Substitutes Forecast
    12.8 Middle East and Africa Alternative Protein Substitutes Forecast

    13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
    13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers
    13.2 Market Challenges
    13.3 Market Risks/Restraints
    13.4 Macroscopic Indicators

    14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
    14.1 Value Chain Analysis
    14.2 Alternative Protein Substitutes Customers
    14.3 Sales Channels Analysis
    14.3.1 Sales Channels
    14.3.2 Distributors

    15 Research Findings and Conclusion

    16 Appendix
    16.1 Research Methodology
    16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
    16.1.2 Data Source
    16.2 Author Details
    16.3 Disclaimer

    Continued…

