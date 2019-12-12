Alternative Protein Substitutes Market 2020 Analysis, Growth by Top Companies, Trends by Types and Application, Forecast Analysis To 2025

Based on their nutritional content and commercial value, soybean, pea and oat have emerged as the dominant plant sources. Still, technology is key to improving protein flavor and creating new food and beverage products, or enabling them to be added to existing products.Alternative proteins will play a crucial role in meeting global protein demands and represents a lucrative opportunity for a variety of players to address unmet needs in this space.

Soy will dominate the alternative protein space for the next ten years.Â This protein source which is so plentiful in Minnesota has seen a compound annual growth rate of 5.1 percent and has captured more than 80 percent of the alternative protein market by 2024.

The global Alternative Protein Substitutes market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Alternative Protein Substitutes market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

Maple Leaf

Nestle

Campbell Soup

Archer Daniels Midland

Cargill

CHS

DuPont

Kerry

Nisshin Oillio

Roquette Freres

Ruchi Soya Industries

Ruchi Soya Industries

Wilmar

Regions Covered in the Alternative Protein Substitutes Market Report are: USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa.

Food & Beverages Market by Applications:

Hypermarkets/Supermarkets

Convenience Stores

Online Retail

Others Food & Beverages Market by Types:

Soybeans

Pea