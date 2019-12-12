Alumina Ceramic Membrane Market 2019 Analysis by Key Players, Industry Growth, Size, Share, Trends, Sales Forecast and Supply Demand to 2024

About Alumina Ceramic Membrane:

Ceramic Membranes are type of artificial membranes made from inorganic materials (such as alumina, titania, zirconia oxides, silicon carbide or some glassy materials). They are used in membrane operations. Ceramic Membranes are increasingly being used in a broad range of industries such as biotechnology and pharmaceutical, dairy, food and beverage, as well as chemical and petrochemical, microelectronics, metal finishing, and power generation.

Alumina Ceramic Membrane Market Manufactures:

Pall

MEIDEN

CTI

METAWATER

JIUWU HI-TECH

Nanostone Water

TAMI

Inopor

Atech

Tangent

Dongqiang

Lishun Technology

Alumina Ceramic Membrane Market research covers Major classifications, applications, challenge and restraints for the key players. Alumina Ceramic Membrane Market reports feature a wealth of standardised and cross-comparable statistics including total market sizes, market share and sales, distribution and industry trends and revenue forecast information. Alumina Ceramic Membrane Market Types:

Microfiltration

Ultrafiltration Alumina Ceramic Membrane Market Applications:

Water Treatment

Biology & Medicine

Others

The Report provides in depth research of the Alumina Ceramic Membrane Market including definitions, Production, applications, key players, Growth Rate and market challenges. The report then estimates the market development trends by 2019-2024. Also, Alumina Ceramic Membrane Market analysis is provided for the international markets including Revenue, Product Specification, and Major Types Analysis. Scope of Alumina Ceramic Membrane Market Report:

With the improvement of manufacturing technology, the price of Alumina Ceramic Membrane is in the decreasing trend, from 833 USD/Sqm in 2013 to 763 USD/Sqm in 2017. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in decreasing trend in the following several years.

The classification of Alumina Ceramic Membrane includes Microfiltration and Ultrafiltration. The proportion of Microfiltration in 2017 is about 68%, While the Ultrafiltration occupied 32%.

Europe is the largest consumption market of Alumina Ceramic Membrane, with a Sales market share nearly 28% in 2017. China is the second largest supplier of Alumina Ceramic Membrane, enjoying Sales market share nearly 24% in 2017.

The worldwide market for Alumina Ceramic Membrane is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 9.3% over the next five years, will reach 380 million US$ in 2024, from 220 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.