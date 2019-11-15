Aluminium Alloy Wheel Market 2019 Global Industry Size, Segments, Share, Revenue and Growth Factor Analysis to 2024

Global “Aluminium Alloy Wheel Market” Research Report 2019-2024 is a historical overview and in-depth study on the current & future market of the Aluminium Alloy Wheel industry. The report represents a basic overview of the market status, competitor segment with a basic introduction of key vendors, top regions, product types, and end industries. This report gives a historical overview of the market trends, growth, revenue, capacity, cost structure, and key drivers analysis.

The report offers detailed coverage of the Global Aluminium Alloy Wheel market which includes industry chain structure, definitions, applications, and classifications. The global Aluminium Alloy Wheel market analysis is provided for the international markets including development trends, competitive landscape analysis, investment plan, business strategy, opportunity, and key regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed. This report also states import/export consumption, supply and demand Figures, cost, industry share, policy, price, revenue, and gross margins.

Global Aluminium Alloy Wheel Industry 2019 Market Research Report is spread across 135 pages and provides exclusive vital statistics, data, information, trends and competitive landscape details in this niche sector.

Scope of the Global Aluminium Alloy Wheel Market Report:

The Global production of the aluminum alloy wheel is about 300 Million Unit in 2015. The production region is relative concentrate. The main manufacture region is concentrated in the Asia. China is the largest production country.

In the future, the aluminum alloy wheel will have a good future; the price fluctuation has relationship with the raw material. The technology will more mature and the monopoly phenomenon will be weaken. The installed rate in the commercial vehicle will increase.

The worldwide market for Aluminium Alloy Wheel is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 1.2% over the next five years, will reach 20700 million US$ in 2024, from 19300 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Aluminium Alloy Wheel in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Global Aluminium Alloy Wheel market competition by TOP MANUFACTURERS, with production, price, revenue (value) and each manufacturer including

Borbet

Ronal Wheels

Enkei Wheels

Superior Industries

Alcoa

Iochpe-Maxion

Uniwheel Group

Accuride

YHI International Limited

Topy Group

CITIC Dicastal

Lizhong Group

Wanfeng Auto

Kunshan Liufeng

Zhejiang Jinfei

Yueling Wheels

Zhongnan Aluminum Wheels

Anchi Aluminum Wheel

Guangdong Dcenti Auto-Parts

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Casting

Forging

Other On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Passenger Vehicle

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

