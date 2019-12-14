Aluminium Conductor Steel-reinforced Cable (ACSR) Market Size 2019 In-Depth Market Research Report by Manufactures, Types, Applications and Forecast to 2024

About Aluminium Conductor Steel-reinforced Cable (ACSR):

Aluminium conductor steel-reinforced cable (ACSR) is a type of high-capacity, high-strength stranded conductor typically used in overhead power lines. It is concentrically stranded conductor with one or more layers of hard drawn 1350-H19 aluminium wire on galvanized steel wire core. The core can be single wire or stranded depending on the size. Steel core wire is available in ACSR, ACSR/TW or ACSR/AW for corrosion protection. Additional corrosion protection is available through the application of grease to the core or infusion of the completed conductor with grease.

Aluminium Conductor Steel-reinforced Cable (ACSR) Market Manufactures:

Nexans

Southwire Company

General Cable

Apar Industries

Hengtong Group

Sumitomo Electric Industries

LS Cable

Tongda Cable

Hanhe Cable

Saudi Cable Company

ACSR â Aluminum Conductor Steel-Reinforced

ACSR/AW â Aluminum Conductor Aluminum-Clad Steel-Reinforced

ACSR/TW â Trapezoidal Aluminum Conductor Steel-Reinforced Aluminium Conductor Steel-reinforced Cable (ACSR) Market Applications:

Bare overhead transmission conductor

Primary and secondary distribution conductor

Messenger support

Offshore windfarms, high voltage direct current links, and grid interconnections are the major drivers of the ACSR market. Increasing need for grid interconnections is resulting in rising investments in the new submarine and underground cables & accessories market over overhead transmission lines.

Asia-Pacific is the largest market for ACSR among other regions studied in this report, and will continue to dominate the ACSR market. China is leading the regional ACSR market, whereas other global key markets include the U.S., India, Germany, U.K., Brazil, and Egypt. The manufacturers and service providers in Asia-Pacific are focusing and creating huge prospects in this service industry. Also, governments, private producers & service providers, and cables & accessories manufacturers are continuously trying to integrate their existing technologies and develop new ones extensively to increase the capacity of high voltage transmission and reduce the impact of high voltage transmission near residential areas. We tend to believe that this industry still has a bright future, considering the current demand of ACSR. As for product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will continue in the next few years, as competition intensifies. Similarly, there will be fluctuations in gross margin.

For industry structure analysis, the ACSR industry is fragmented. A variety of manufacturers ranging from large multinational corporations to small privately owned companies compete in this industry. The top 11 producers account for about 23% of the revenue market. Regionally, China is the biggest production area of ACSR, also the leader in the whole ACSR industry.

For price trend analysis, a key variable in the performance of ACSR producers is raw material costs, specifically the speed at which any increase can be passed through to customers. The price of the major raw material varies according to the aluminum and the steel price.

The worldwide market for Aluminium Conductor Steel-reinforced Cable (ACSR) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 1.0% over the next five years, will reach 3160 million US$ in 2024, from 2980 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.