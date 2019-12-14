 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Aluminium Conductor Steel-reinforced Cable (ACSR) Market Size 2019 In-Depth Market Research Report by Manufactures, Types, Applications and Forecast to 2024

By Joann Wilson on December 14, 2019

Aluminium Conductor Steel-reinforced Cable (ACSR)

GlobalAluminium Conductor Steel-reinforced Cable (ACSR) Market Research Report Provides the Brief Introduction of the Aluminium Conductor Steel-reinforced Cable (ACSR) Market for 2019-2024. This Report provides information about Aluminium Conductor Steel-reinforced Cable (ACSR) Market for business Growth, marketing Strategy and chronicled cost and revenue over the coming years and discussion of the key Players effective in this market. Evolving market trends and dynamics, chance mapping in terms of technological breakthroughs with inputs from trade specialists. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the distributor analysis of Aluminium Conductor Steel-reinforced Cable (ACSR) globally.

About Aluminium Conductor Steel-reinforced Cable (ACSR):

Aluminium conductor steel-reinforced cable (ACSR) is a type of high-capacity, high-strength stranded conductor typically used in overhead power lines. It is concentrically stranded conductor with one or more layers of hard drawn 1350-H19 aluminium wire on galvanized steel wire core. The core can be single wire or stranded depending on the size. Steel core wire is available in ACSR, ACSR/TW or ACSR/AW for corrosion protection. Additional corrosion protection is available through the application of grease to the core or infusion of the completed conductor with grease.

Aluminium Conductor Steel-reinforced Cable (ACSR) Market Manufactures:

  • Nexans
  • Southwire Company
  • General Cable
  • Apar Industries
  • Hengtong Group
  • Sumitomo Electric Industries
  • LS Cable
  • Tongda Cable
  • Hanhe Cable
  • Saudi Cable Company
  • K M Cables & Conductors

    Get a Sample Copy of the report: https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/request-sample/13814064

    Aluminium Conductor Steel-reinforced Cable (ACSR) Market research covers Major classifications, applications, challenge and restraints for the key players. Aluminium Conductor Steel-reinforced Cable (ACSR) Market reports feature a wealth of standardised and cross-comparable statistics including total market sizes, market share and sales, distribution and industry trends and revenue forecast information.

    Aluminium Conductor Steel-reinforced Cable (ACSR) Market Types:

  • ACSR â Aluminum Conductor Steel-Reinforced
  • ACSR/AW â Aluminum Conductor Aluminum-Clad Steel-Reinforced
  • ACSR/TW â Trapezoidal Aluminum Conductor Steel-Reinforced

    Aluminium Conductor Steel-reinforced Cable (ACSR) Market Applications:

  • Bare overhead transmission conductor
  • Primary and secondary distribution conductor
  • Messenger support
  • Others

    Inquire or share your questions if any before the purchasing this report @ https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/13814064   

    The Report provides in depth research of the Aluminium Conductor Steel-reinforced Cable (ACSR) Market including definitions, Production, applications, key players, Growth Rate and market challenges. The report then estimates the market development trends by 2019-2024. Also, Aluminium Conductor Steel-reinforced Cable (ACSR) Market analysis is provided for the international markets including Revenue, Product Specification, and Major Types Analysis.

    Scope of Aluminium Conductor Steel-reinforced Cable (ACSR) Market Report:

  • Offshore windfarms, high voltage direct current links, and grid interconnections are the major drivers of the ACSR market. Increasing need for grid interconnections is resulting in rising investments in the new submarine and underground cables & accessories market over overhead transmission lines.
  • Asia-Pacific is the largest market for ACSR among other regions studied in this report, and will continue to dominate the ACSR market. China is leading the regional ACSR market, whereas other global key markets include the U.S., India, Germany, U.K., Brazil, and Egypt. The manufacturers and service providers in Asia-Pacific are focusing and creating huge prospects in this service industry. Also, governments, private producers & service providers, and cables & accessories manufacturers are continuously trying to integrate their existing technologies and develop new ones extensively to increase the capacity of high voltage transmission and reduce the impact of high voltage transmission near residential areas. We tend to believe that this industry still has a bright future, considering the current demand of ACSR. As for product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will continue in the next few years, as competition intensifies. Similarly, there will be fluctuations in gross margin.
  • For industry structure analysis, the ACSR industry is fragmented. A variety of manufacturers ranging from large multinational corporations to small privately owned companies compete in this industry. The top 11 producers account for about 23% of the revenue market. Regionally, China is the biggest production area of ACSR, also the leader in the whole ACSR industry.
  • For price trend analysis, a key variable in the performance of ACSR producers is raw material costs, specifically the speed at which any increase can be passed through to customers. The price of the major raw material varies according to the aluminum and the steel price.
  • The worldwide market for Aluminium Conductor Steel-reinforced Cable (ACSR) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 1.0% over the next five years, will reach 3160 million US$ in 2024, from 2980 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Aluminium Conductor Steel-reinforced Cable (ACSR) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    Chapter 1, to describe Aluminium Conductor Steel-reinforced Cable (ACSR) product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

    Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Aluminium Conductor Steel-reinforced Cable (ACSR), with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Aluminium Conductor Steel-reinforced Cable (ACSR) in 2017 and 2018.

    Chapter 3, the Aluminium Conductor Steel-reinforced Cable (ACSR) competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

    Chapter 4, the Aluminium Conductor Steel-reinforced Cable (ACSR) breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 12, Aluminium Conductor Steel-reinforced Cable (ACSR) market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

    Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Aluminium Conductor Steel-reinforced Cable (ACSR) sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

    No.of Pages: 120

    Purchase This Report (Price 3480 USD for single user license): https://www.absolutereports.com/purchase/13814064   

    1 Aluminium Conductor Steel-reinforced Cable (ACSR) Market Overview

    1.1 Product Overview and Scope

    1.2 Classification of Aluminium Conductor Steel-reinforced Cable (ACSR) by Types

    1.2.1 Global Market Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

    1.2.2 Global Market Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

    1.3 Global Aluminium Conductor Steel-reinforced Cable (ACSR) Market by Application

    1.3.1 Global Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

    1.4 Global Aluminium Conductor Steel-reinforced Cable (ACSR) Market by Regions

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Manufacture 1

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Aluminium Conductor Steel-reinforced Cable (ACSR) Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.2 Manufacture 2

    2.2.1 Business Overview

    2.2.2 Aluminium Conductor Steel-reinforced Cable (ACSR) Type and Applications

    2.2.2.1 Product A

    2.2.2.2 Product B

    More..

    3 Global Market Competition, by Players

    3.1 Global Aluminium Conductor Steel-reinforced Cable (ACSR) Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

    3.2 Market Concentration Rate

    3.2.1 Top 5 Aluminium Conductor Steel-reinforced Cable (ACSR) Players Market Share

    3.2.2 Top 10 Aluminium Conductor Steel-reinforced Cable (ACSR) Players Market Share

    3.3 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Market Size by Regions

    4.1 Global Aluminium Conductor Steel-reinforced Cable (ACSR) Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.2 North America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    Continued..

    Contact Us:

    Name: Ajay More

    Phone: US +1424 253 0807/ UK +44 203 239 8187

    Email id- [email protected]

    Our other Reports:

    Washing Machines Market by Regional Production Volume, Consumption Volume, Revenue and Growth Rate to 2024

    Global sec-Butyl Alcohol Market: Regional Production & Consumption Volume, Size, Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast 2025

    Competent Cells Market 2019-2025 by Manufactures Types, Applications, Regions and Forecast to 2025

    Global Oil Pump Market by Size, Manufactures, Types, Applications and Forecast 2019-2024

    Electronic Brake System Market 2019-2025: Global Size, Share, Emerging Trends, Demand, Revenue and Forecasts Research

    • Published in News

    Joann Wilson
    Joann Wilson

    Joann is leading the column associated with news about communication devices. The main news that gets highlighted in this column is about various cell phones and how the industry is taking up the significant portions of the world. Joann is a woman of strong wills and has a future scenario of changing the pattern of news, which will be beneficiary for the society. Her viewpoint has been proved very advantageous for the organization.