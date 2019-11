Aluminium Fluoride (Aluminum Fluoride) Market Research Report 2019: Global Industry Analysis, Business Development, Size, Share, Trends, Future Growth, Forecast To 2024

“Aluminium Fluoride (Aluminum Fluoride) Market” Report explicitly provides data regarding mergers, acquisitions, joint ventures, and each one the other vital activities occurred inside the marketplace through current and past couple of decades.

Short Details of Aluminium Fluoride (Aluminum Fluoride) Market Report – Aluminum fluoride (AlF3) is a white powder, which is mainly used as an additive for the production of primary Aluminum metal. It essentially lowers the melting point of the alumina feed and together with cryolite; it increases the electrolytes conductivity of the solution, reducing the electric power consumption. Aluminum fluoride is also used as catalyst of organic synthesis and materials of synthetic cryolite.

Global Aluminium Fluoride (Aluminum Fluoride) market competition by top manufacturers

The Scope of the Report:

The production of Aluminum is the largest application of aluminum fluoride. As essential additives, nearly 20 kg aluminum fluoride is required for the production of 1 MT Aluminum.

Market competition is intense. Do-Fluoride, Hunan Nonferrous, Fluorsid and Hongyuan Chemical are the leaders of the industry. With the stricter environment protect policies, many factories from China facing the risk of stopping production and technology improvement. On the other hand, due to the higher price, some Europe Companies like UC RUSAL are also planning to build new production line.

The worldwide market for Aluminium Fluoride (Aluminum Fluoride) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 1.8% over the next five years, will reach 1720 million US$ in 2024, from 1550 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Aluminium Fluoride (Aluminum Fluoride) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Dry AlF3

Anhydrous AlF3

Wet AlF3 By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Aluminum Industry

Ceramic Industry