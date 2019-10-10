Aluminium Powder Market Industry Chain Structure Analysis 2019-2024

Aluminium powder is powdered aluminium. This was originally produced by mechanical means using a stamp mill to create flakes.Aluminium powder is non-toxic and is not harmful unless injected directly in a major blood vessel such as the aorta Aluminium powder, if breathed in, is not particularly harmful and will only cause minor irritation.the production of aluminum powder is distributed evenly in China, North America, Europe,. China is the largest production of aluminum powder in the world in the past few years and it will keep the same position in the next few years.The aluminum powder industry is highly competitive due to low entry barriers as the industry is less capital intensive and there is no major technology involved. According to this study, over the next five years the Aluminium Powder market will register a 2.1% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 1170 million by 2024, from US$ 1060 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Aluminium Powder business.

Alcoa

Kymera International

UC RUSAL

Toyal Group

Xinfa Group

Henan Yuanyang

Hunan Goldsky

Hunan Ningxiang Jiweixin

Luxi Jinyuan

Hunan Goldhorse

Angang Group

JiangsuTianyuan

Zhangqiu Metallic Pigment

Metal Powder Company

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Segmentation by product type:

Non-Spherical Aluminum Powder

Spherical Aluminum Powder Segmentation by application:

Paint and Pigment Industry

Photovoltaic Electronic Paste Industry

Refractory Materials Industry