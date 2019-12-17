Aluminium-Scandium Market 2019 Consumption Analysis, Growth Forecast by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application to 2024

About Aluminium-Scandium:

The chemical composition of the aluminium-scandium master-alloy is 2% scandium and the balance is 99.7% aluminium. The master alloy is used to add scandium to Al-Mg-Zr containing alloys, which are used in the form of sheet and plate. These sheets and plates are mainly used by aircraft manufactures. The scandium content in the aluminium sheet and plate varies from 0.2-0.4% scandium.Aluminium scandium containing alloys combine high strength, ductility, weld-ability, improved corrosion resistance and a lower density (as a result of the magnesium in the alloy). The combination of all these properties makes aluminium-scandium containing alloys extremely suitable for aerospace industry.

Aluminium-Scandium Market Manufactures:

RUSAL

Intermix-met

KBM Master Alloys

Stanford Advanced Materials

HNRE

Hunan Oriental Scandium

Guangxi Maoxin

AMG Aluminum

Codos

TOPM

Aluminium-Scandium Market Types:

Al-Sc 2% Alloy

Others Aluminium-Scandium Market Applications:

Defense & Aerospace

Transportation

Consumer Goods

Other

The market of Aluminium-Scandium is concentrated. Of the 2017 global market, the top 11 companies, all multinational, account for about 82.64% of sales. RUSAL is by far the leader, with nearly 24.74% of the market. As major suppliers are seeking to expand global presence, the market concentration is estimated to increase in the coming 5 years.

Production of Scandium and Aluminium-Scandium is mainly concentrated in Europe and China. Russia is the main production area especially. For consumption market, it is estimated North America, Europe, China and Japan are key market, with combined market share reached to 95.47% in 2017.

Scandium acts as a grain-refiner and hardener of aluminum alloys. Aluminum-scandium alloys combine high strength, ductility, weldability, improved corrosion resistance and a lower density. The combination of all these properties makes aluminum-scandium alloys well-suited for the aerospace, automotive and defense industries. Defense & Aerospace takes 82.71% share of 2017 alloy market. Applications of aluminum-scandium alloys include consumer products such as baseball bats, golf club heads and high-end bicycle wheel rims. However, the price of Al-Sc master alloys is still too high for most commercial applications.

The worldwide market for Aluminium-Scandium is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 7.3% over the next five years, will reach 110 million US$ in 2024, from 70 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Aluminium-Scandium in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.