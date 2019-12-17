 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Aluminium-Scandium Market 2019 Consumption Analysis, Growth Forecast by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application to 2024

By Joann Wilson on December 17, 2019

Aluminium-Scandium

This Report provides information about Aluminium-Scandium Market for business Growth, marketing Strategy and chronicled cost and revenue over the coming years and discussion of the key Players effective in this market.

About Aluminium-Scandium:

The chemical composition of the aluminium-scandium master-alloy is 2% scandium and the balance is 99.7% aluminium. The master alloy is used to add scandium to Al-Mg-Zr containing alloys, which are used in the form of sheet and plate. These sheets and plates are mainly used by aircraft manufactures. The scandium content in the aluminium sheet and plate varies from 0.2-0.4% scandium.Aluminium scandium containing alloys combine high strength, ductility, weld-ability, improved corrosion resistance and a lower density (as a result of the magnesium in the alloy). The combination of all these properties makes aluminium-scandium containing alloys extremely suitable for aerospace industry.

Aluminium-Scandium Market Manufactures:

  • RUSAL
  • Intermix-met
  • KBM Master Alloys
  • Stanford Advanced Materials
  • HNRE
  • Hunan Oriental Scandium
  • Guangxi Maoxin
  • AMG Aluminum
  • Codos
  • TOPM
  • Shanghai Diyang

    Aluminium-Scandium Market research covers Major classifications, applications, challenge and restraints for the key players.

    Aluminium-Scandium Market Types:

  • Al-Sc 2% Alloy
  • Others

    Aluminium-Scandium Market Applications:

  • Defense & Aerospace
  • Transportation
  • Consumer Goods
  • Other

    The Report provides in depth research of the Aluminium-Scandium Market including definitions, Production, applications, key players, Growth Rate and market challenges. The report then estimates the market development trends by 2019-2024.

    Scope of Aluminium-Scandium Market Report:

  • The market of Aluminium-Scandium is concentrated. Of the 2017 global market, the top 11 companies, all multinational, account for about 82.64% of sales. RUSAL is by far the leader, with nearly 24.74% of the market. As major suppliers are seeking to expand global presence, the market concentration is estimated to increase in the coming 5 years.
  • Production of Scandium and Aluminium-Scandium is mainly concentrated in Europe and China. Russia is the main production area especially. For consumption market, it is estimated North America, Europe, China and Japan are key market, with combined market share reached to 95.47% in 2017.
  • Scandium acts as a grain-refiner and hardener of aluminum alloys. Aluminum-scandium alloys combine high strength, ductility, weldability, improved corrosion resistance and a lower density. The combination of all these properties makes aluminum-scandium alloys well-suited for the aerospace, automotive and defense industries. Defense & Aerospace takes 82.71% share of 2017 alloy market. Applications of aluminum-scandium alloys include consumer products such as baseball bats, golf club heads and high-end bicycle wheel rims. However, the price of Al-Sc master alloys is still too high for most commercial applications.
  • The worldwide market for Aluminium-Scandium is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 7.3% over the next five years, will reach 110 million US$ in 2024, from 70 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Aluminium-Scandium in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

  • The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    Chapter 1, to describe Aluminium-Scandium product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

    Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Aluminium-Scandium, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Aluminium-Scandium in 2017 and 2018.

    Chapter 3, the Aluminium-Scandium competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

    Chapter 4, the Aluminium-Scandium breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 12, Aluminium-Scandium market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

    Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Aluminium-Scandium sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

    No.of Pages: 124

    1 Aluminium-Scandium Market Overview

    1.1 Product Overview and Scope

    1.2 Classification of Aluminium-Scandium by Types

    1.2.1 Global Market Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

    1.2.2 Global Market Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

    1.3 Global Aluminium-Scandium Market by Application

    1.3.1 Global Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

    1.4 Global Aluminium-Scandium Market by Regions

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Manufacture 1

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Aluminium-Scandium Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.2 Manufacture 2

    2.2.1 Business Overview

    2.2.2 Aluminium-Scandium Type and Applications

    2.2.2.1 Product A

    2.2.2.2 Product B

    More..

    3 Global Market Competition, by Players

    3.1 Global Aluminium-Scandium Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

    3.2 Market Concentration Rate

    3.2.1 Top 5 Aluminium-Scandium Players Market Share

    3.2.2 Top 10 Aluminium-Scandium Players Market Share

    3.3 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Market Size by Regions

    4.1 Global Aluminium-Scandium Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.2 North America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    Continued..

