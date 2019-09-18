Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitors Market 2019 Insights by Industry Volume, Size, Opportunities, Types, Product Analysis and Applications

Global “Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitors Market” 2019-2024 Analysis by Growth, Manufactures, Types, Applications and Geographical Regions. This report classifies the global market by top manufactures, region, type and end user. Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitors Market also studies the global Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitors market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

About Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitors:

An aluminum electrolytic capacitor, usually simply called an electrolytic capacitor (e-cap), is a capacitor whose anode (+) consists of pure aluminum foil with an etched surface, covered with a uniformly very thin barrier layer of insulating aluminum oxide, which operates as a dielectric. The electrolyte, which covers the rough surface of the oxide layer, operates as the second electrode, the cathode (-). E-caps have the largest capacitance values per unit volume compared to the two other main conventional capacitor families, ceramic and plastic film capacitors, but articulately smaller capacitance than similar sized supercapacitors.

Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitors Market by Manufactures:

Nippon Chemi-Con

Nichicon

Rubycon

Panasonic

Sam Young

Samwha

Vishay

KEMET

EPCOS

Man Yue

Lelon

Capxon

Aihua

Jianghai

HEC

Others

Solid Type Aluminum Electrolyte Capacitor

Non-Solid Type Aluminum Electrolyte Capacitor Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitors Market Applications:

Consumer Electronics Industry

Industrial Electronics and Lighting Industry

Computer and Telecommunications Related Products Industry

Strong moves in the aluminum electrolytic capacitors markets have greatly modified the competitive landscape. Nippon Chemi-Con is now a market revenue and technology leader. Nichicon and Rubycon have remained strong. Meanwhile, many of the leading manufacturers have investment to in China to build their China-based facilities.

Although sales of aluminum electrolytic capacitors brought a lot of opportunities, for the new entrants with only advantage in capital without sufficient support in technology and downstream channels, the research group did not recommend taking risk the enter this market.

The worldwide market for Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitors is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 0.7% over the next five years, will reach 6120 million US$ in 2024, from 5870 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.