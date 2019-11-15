Aluminum Extruded Products Market 2019 by Industry Dynamics, Market Positioning, Pricing Strategy and Forecast By 2024

Global “Aluminum Extruded Products Market” offers comprehensive analysis of industry status and outlook of major regions based on of key players, countries, product types, and end industries. This report focuses on the Aluminum Extruded Products in Global market, especially in United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, North America, India. Aluminum Extruded Products Market report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers:

Sapa AS

Alcoa

Constellium

Hindalco Industries

Kaiser Aluminum

ALUPCO

Gulf Extrusions

TALCO

Aluminum Corporation of China

China Zhongwang The report provides a basic overview of the Aluminum Extruded Products industry including definitions, classifications, Applications and industry chain structure. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2019 through 2024. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Aluminum Extruded Products Market Types:

Mill-finished

Powder-coated

Anodized Aluminum Extruded Products Market Applications:

Construction

Automotive

Electrical & Electronics

Machinery & Equipment

The market for aluminum-extruded products is growing due to increase in demand from end-use industries such as construction, machinery & equipment, automotive, and mass transport. The growth of this market is fueled by the growth of its end-use industries. Along with the same, the rise in demand for sustainable & recyclable aluminum material has fueled the market for aluminum-extruded products. Emerging economies such as India, South Africa, Brazil, and oil-centric GCC (Gulf Cooperation Countries) possess a great potential for the aluminum-extruded products market.

Based on end-users, the automotive sector is expected to grow rapidly with the boom in the automotive industry and the increase in the use of Aluminum Extruded products by the automotive manufacturers. The increasing concern of the automobile users for greenhouse gas emissions is also contributing to the growth of the market. The growth of automotive sector in the Aluminum Extruded Products is also expected to be due to factors such as increasing emphasis on the lightweight cars and the introduction of various government initiatives for encouragement of foreign direct investments.

China presently accounts for more 40 per cent of the global market share. During the forecast period it is expected to grow at a rate of 8 per cent. The increase in industrial consumption of extruded aluminium will drive the market in China.

India is a fledgling market for aluminium extrusions. Current per capita consumption of aluminium extrusion here is amongst the lowest in the world. But the country holds immense potential. Indiaâs infrastructure is undergoing a major overhaul. Smart cities are coming up; metro railway networks are being built across Tier 1 cities. And with the recent onslaughts of e-commerce, preferences of contemporary urban Indians are changing day in and day out. To keep pace with these changing socio-economic trends, core and ancillary industries such as aluminium extrusions are bringing out solutions that are global in their concepts, yet perfectly fitted for the local usage. It seems Indian aluminium makers are finally repositioning themselves in the global value chain. This was much needed given the cyclicality of aluminium business, capacity built-up from time to time, and price volatility. With the Central government betting big on âMake in Indiaâ, more aluminium extrusion manufacturers and suppliers are expected come on stream with the vision to grow through planned investment and strategic expansion.

Aluminium extrusion market worldwide is highly fragmented with only a handful of big players dominating the spectrum. Among the top aluminium extruders are the brands like Alcoa, Hindalco-Novelis, Hydro-Sapa, Gulf Extrusion, EGA, Constellium, and Kaiser Aluminum. With demand for aluminium extrusion products growing stronger, more manufacturers and suppliers are expected to join the league. For that to happen a more conducive international trade environment is needed where there will be fair competition and faster adoption of technology across the borders.

The worldwide market for Aluminum Extruded Products is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.7% over the next five years, will reach 98300 million US$ in 2024, from 70500 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.