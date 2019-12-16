Aluminum Nitrate Nonahydrate Market 2019 Research Report includes Size, Manufacturers Profiles and Sales Data

Global “Aluminum Nitrate Nonahydrate Market” 2019-2024 Research Report is an in-depth study of current scenario of the market. This report is the latest addition to repository of market research data. It covers several market dynamics ranging from the basics to advanced market intelligence which aids companies in expanding the Aluminum Nitrate Nonahydrate market size.

About Aluminum Nitrate Nonahydrate:

Aluminum Nitrate is a salt of aluminum and nitric acid, existing normally as a crystalline hydrate, most commonly as aluminum nitrate nonahydrate, Al(NO3)3Â·9H2O.

Top Key Players of Aluminum Nitrate Nonahydrate Market:

XiaXian Yunli

Strem Chemicals

Taiyuan Xinyufeng

Orrion Chemicals

Nithyasri Chemicals

Chongqing Huanan

Taiyuan Bohui

Thatcher Group

Major Types covered in the Aluminum Nitrate Nonahydrate Market report are:

Catalyst Grade

Industrial Grade

Others Major Applications covered in the Aluminum Nitrate Nonahydrate Market report are:

Organic Synthesis

Textile Industry

Others Scope of Aluminum Nitrate Nonahydrate Market:

At present, the major manufacturers of Aluminum Nitrate Nonahydrate are XiaXian Yunli, Strem Chemicals, Taiyuan Xinyufeng, Orrion Chemicals, Nithyasri Chemicals, Chongqing Huanan, Taiyuan Bohui, Thatcher Group, etc. XiaXian Yunli is the world leader, holding 18.34% production market share in 2017.

China was also the largest consumption regional market for Aluminum Nitrate Nonahydrate, with revenue exceeding 7786 K USD in 2017. North America and Europe are expected to witness demand growth at an estimated CAGR of 1.51% and 1.32% from 2013 to 2017, respectively.

In application, Aluminum Nitrate Nonahydrate downstream is wide and recently Aluminum Nitrate Nonahydrate has acquired increasing significance in various fields of Organic Synthesis and others. Globally, the Aluminum Nitrate Nonahydrate market is mainly driven by growing demand for Organic Synthesis which accounts for nearly 58.67% of total downstream consumption of Aluminum Nitrate Nonahydrate

The worldwide market for Aluminum Nitrate Nonahydrate is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 1.9% over the next five years, will reach 17500 million US$ in 2024, from 15600 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Aluminum Nitrate Nonahydrate in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.