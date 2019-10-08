Aluminum Nitride (AIN) Market Outline | Drivers, Trends, Products and Applications Contributing Growth By 2024

Global Aluminum Nitride (AIN) Market 2019 shows the continuous positive developments in major regions like North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. Aluminum Nitride (AIN) Market report comprises significant data, existing market trends, technical modernization, future technologies and the practical progress in Aluminum Nitride (AIN) industry. Aluminum Nitride (AIN) Market report also gives analysis of competitive landscape, sales, price, revenue, gross margin, market share, market risks, opportunities, market barriers and challenges.

Aluminum Nitride (AlN) is synthesized from the abundant elements aluminum and nitrogen. It does not occur naturally.AlN is stable in inert atmospheres at temperatures over 2000°C. It exhibits high thermal conductivity, uniquely, a strong dielectric. This unusual combination of properties makes AlN a critical advanced material for many future applications in optics, lighting, electronics and renewable energy.

Key Players Analysis: Aluminum Nitride (AIN) market report includes following top manufacturers in terms of sales, price, revenue, gross margin and market share. Some of the top players include: –

Tokuyama Corporation

H.C. Starck

Toyo Aluminium K.K.

Accumet Materials

Surmet Corp and many more Scope of the Report:

Aluminum and aluminum oxide are the main raw materials. Aluminum oxide accounts for the largest share. Most companies purchase materials from the large-sized raw materials manufacturers.

Aluminum nitride is often applied in electrical component, thermal conductive material, etc, of which electrical component industry occupies the largest share.

The price and profit margin is 24854 – 124847 USD/MT and 33.04% – 31.25% for these players in 2015. We predict that price will continue to decline in the next few years with the development of the technology most and more players enter into this industry.

The worldwide market for Aluminum Nitride (AIN) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.1% over the next five years, will reach 110 million US$ in 2024, from 90 million US$ in 2019, according to a new Researchstudy.

This report focuses on the Aluminum Nitride (AIN) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Market Segmentation, By Product & Application: Aluminum Nitride (AIN) Market Analysis by Types: Each type is studied as market share, revenue (Million USD), market forecast, price, gross margin and more similar information. Market Segment by Type, covers:

Direct Nitridation Method

Carbothermal Reduction and Nitridation Method Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Electrical Component

Thermal Conductive Material