Aluminum Plates Market by Industry Overview, Suppliers, Sales Volume, Market Dynamics and Forecast to 2024

Aluminum plate, aluminum from 0.008 inches to less than 0.25 inches thick is considered sheet. Thinner aluminum is foil and aluminum 0.250 inches and thicker is plate. In this report, the statistics data is aluminum plate with over 0.250 inches thickness.

Constellium

Kaiser Aluminum

Alcoa

Aleris

KUMZ

Furukawa-Sky

Kobelco

AMAG

VIMETCO (Alro SA)

Nippon Light Metal

Alimex

GLEICH GmbH

Hulamin

Chalco

Alnan Aluminium

Jingmei Aluminium

Mingtai Group

Southern Aluminum

Aluminum Plates Market Types:

2XXX

5XXX

6XXX

7XXX

8XXX

Aluminum Plates Market Applications:

Aerospace & Defense

Mechanical Engineering or Mold

Railway & Shipping Industry

The Report provides in depth research of the Aluminum Plates Market including definitions, Production, applications, key players, Growth Rate and market challenges. The report then estimates the market development trends by 2019-2024. Also, Aluminum Plates Market analysis is provided for the international markets including Revenue, Product Specification, and Major Types Analysis. Scope of Aluminum Plates Market Report:

At present, in the foreign industrial developed countries the aluminum plate industry is generally at a more advanced level, the worlds large enterprises and production are mainly concentrated in the United States, Europe, etc. Meanwhile, foreign companies have more advanced equipment, strong R & D capability, the technical level is in a leading position. But foreign companiesâ manufacturing cost is relatively high, compared with Chinese companies, the manufacturing cost is competitive disadvantage, as Chinese aluminum plate production enterprise technology continues to improve.

The global Aluminum Plate industry reached a production volume of approximately 1131.1 K MT in 2017, and is expected to reach 1658.9 K MT in 2025.

The largest market is in China. The market will reached a production volume of approximately 378.6 K MT in 2017, and the production volume share is 33.47%, and the secondary market is Europe, it will reached a revenue production volume of 350.9 K MT in 2017, and the production volume share is 31.02%.

Now, the leading manufacturers of Aluminum Plate located in the USA, Europe, such as Constellium (Europe), Kaiser Aluminum (USA), Alcoa (USA), Aleris (USA).

New enterprise can cooperate with the leading company, such as Constellium, and also must strengthen the study of the product, to promote the companys products to obtain industry competitiveness and market share. Although Aluminum Plate brings a lot of opportunities, the study group recommends the new entrants just having money but without technical advantage and upstream and downstream support do not to enter into this field.

The worldwide market for Aluminum Plates is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.1% over the next five years, will reach 6500 million US$ in 2024, from 4820 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.