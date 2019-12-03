Aluminum Sulfate Market Analysis, Growth, Demand Research Report 2019-2023

Aluminum Sulfate market is projected to rise at a stable rate and will post CAGR (compound annual growth rate) of 2.51% during 2019-2023. The research report delivers a close watch on leading competitors with strategic analysis, micro and macro market trend and scenarios, pricing analysis and a holistic overview of the market situations in the forecast period. The Aluminum Sulfate market 2019 report consists of the latest developments, market shares, and strategies employed by the major market players.

The growth in global water and wastewater treatment chemicals market is one of the key factors anticipated to drive the aluminum sulfate market. Growing investment in the water and wastewater treatment projects, especially in APAC, will impact the market growth positively during the forecast period. Furthermore, factors including global warming and changing climatic conditions have further limited the availability of water resources, thereby, increasing the demand for aluminum sulfate. Ouranalysts have predicted that the aluminum sulfate market will register a CAGR of almost 3% by 2023.

List of the Key Players of Aluminum Sulfate:

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund

GAC Chemical Corp.

GEO Specialty Chemicals Inc.

Kemira Oyj