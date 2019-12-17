 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Aluminum Trays Market 2020 | Global Manufacturing Size of Key Players, Share Analysis, Cost Structure, Price and Revenue Forecast by 2025

December 17, 2019

Aluminum Trays

Global "Aluminum Trays Market" report 2020 focuses on the Aluminum Trays industry by size, share, volume, value, and regional presence along with the types and applications.

About Aluminum Trays Market:

  • Aluminum is one of the most versatile packaging materials available. Aluminum trays find applications in the food industry, especially for meat, bakery, produce and other departments. Aluminum trays offer a sturdy shelving space for storage place for articles, and also are one of the most successful means for serving food. Aluminum trays are also used for household purposes. Aluminum trays are available in a variety of sizes and shapes, and therefore are customizable in nature. One of the essential features of aluminum trays is their availability in a disposable version. Some varieties of aluminum trays are durable and do not get cracked, chipped or dented, if used cautiously.Â 
  • The global aluminum tray market enjoys high penetration in the market due to convenience in carrying.Â  Aluminum trays are also used as a substitute for a bowl or a plate and are fire resistant. Latest trends in the global aluminum tray market include applications as a decorative product. The rise of e-retail platform and emergence of online food service has significantly facilitated growth of the global aluminum trays market. High demand for aluminum trays in the healthcare industry is also expected to boost the global aluminum trays market. Sterilized aluminum trays are used for storing or holding medical instruments. Growth of the global aluminum trays market is also expected to be boosted by growth of the global aluminum foil packaging market. Â Aluminum trays do not pose any environmental challenges at the time of disposal unlike plastic trays, which are their main competitor in the food service sector.Â  Aluminum trays are expected to enjoy high preference among consumers and food service providers alike, owing to their light weight. However, there are certain factors that might hamper growth of the global aluminum trays market. These include, the landfill problem. Standard aluminum trays get accumulated in landfills. In addition, recyclability of aluminum is subject to the condition that the aluminum foil used as a laminate on the tray, is clean. Dirty foil is not accepted by recycle centers and is left for the landfills, further increasing the problem. Â 
  • The global Aluminum Trays market was valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
  • This report focuses on Aluminum Trays volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Aluminum Trays market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

    Aluminum Trays Market Covers Following Key Players:

  • Envases Del Plata
  • Formacia
  • Durable Packaging
  • Nicholl Food Packaging
  • Artekno Oy
  • Wyda Packaging (Pty)
  • Alufoil Products
  • Confoil

  • The Information for Each Competitor Includes:

    • Company Profile
    • Main Business Information 
    • SWOT Analysis 
    • Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 
    • Market Share

    In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Aluminum Trays:

    • History Year: 2014 – 2018
    • Base Year: 2018
    • Estimated Year: 2019
    • Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

    Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Aluminum Trays in these regions, from 2014 to 2025, covering

    • North America
    • Europe
    • Asia-Pacific
    • South America
    • Middle East and Africa

    Aluminum Trays Market by Types:

  • Disposable Aluminum Trays
  • Standard Aluminum Trays
  • Aluminum Sterilized Trays

  • Aluminum Trays Market by Applications:

  • Medical Industry
  • Food and Beverages Industry
  • Automotive Industry

  • The Study Objectives of Aluminum Trays Market Are:

    • To analyze and research the global Aluminum Trays status and future forecastï¼involving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.
    • To present the key Aluminum Trays manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.
    • To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.
    • To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
    • To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.
    • To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

