Alzheimer’s Disease Diagnostics and Therapeutics Market Global Industry Revenue, Research Report Analysis by Leading Countries, Regions Forecast to 2019-2024

The “Alzheimer’s Disease Diagnostics and Therapeutics Market” research report 2019-2024 is focused on various market affecting factors and comprehensive factors of the industry. The Alzheimer’s Disease Diagnostics and Therapeutics market report illustrates the price analysis along with the features of the product, moreover, it points out the major market share in the different regions of the world. The Alzheimer’s Disease Diagnostics and Therapeutics market report helps to determine the actual market size and execute business resources in order to gain maximum profitability.

Market Overview:

Alzheimer’s Disease Diagnostics and Therapeutics Market Report Highlights: –

The report covers forecast and analysis for the market on a global and regional level.

The report includes the drivers and the restraints that affect the growth of the market.

The report discusses detailed information about the market opportunities.

The market is segmented on the basis of product and end-user industry which in turn is bifurcated on the regional level.

The key target audience for the market has been determined in the report.

The revenue generated by the prominent industry players has been analyzed in the report.

For More Information or Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit at – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14245691

Key Market Trends:

Cholinesterase Inhibitors are Expected to hold the Highest Market Share in the Therapeutics Segment

In the therapeutics segment of the Alzheimer’s disease diagnostics and therapeutics market. Cholinesterase inhibitors are believed to have the largest market size and are expected to witness a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period.

Cholinesterase inhibitors are used for the treatment of Alzheimer’s. These cholinesterase inhibitors are approved by the US FDA. Most physicians and perhaps most patients consider cholinergic drugs. Donepezil, galantamine, and rivastigmine are the generic names of cholinesterase inhibitors, which are likely to be the first-line pharmacotherapy choice for mild to moderate Alzheimer’s disease. These drugs have somewhat different pharmacological properties, but all of them work by the same mechanism, which involves inhibiting the breakdown of acetylcholine, an important neurotransmitter associated with memory, by blocking the enzyme acetylcholinesterase.

The market is dominated by leading brands, such as Aricept, Exelon, and Reminyl; Aricept, whose active ingredient is a cholinesterase inhibitor, holds the largest market share. Several clinical trials are ongoing on cholinesterase inhibitors to increase drug efficacy and decrease adverse effects. Hence, oeing to the developments, the cholinesterase inhibitor drugs market is expected to grow during the forecast period.

North America Dominates the Market and Expected to do Same in the Forecast Period

North America currently dominates the market for Alzheimer’s disease diagnostics and therapeutics ,and is expected to continue its stronghold for a few more years. The United States holds the largest share of the global Alzheimer’s disease diagnostics and therapeutics market. According to the Alzheimer’s Association, more than 5 million Americans suffer from Alzheimer’s, as of 2017. The United States is considered to be the global leader in Alzheimer’s disease intervention and management. America has a large pool of biopharmaceutical companies, which cumulatively have 85 drugs for combating Alzheimer’s disease in various stages of the pipeline. Hence, the market is expected to register a healthy CAGR over the forecast period.

Purchase this Report (Price 4250 USD for single user license) – https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/14245691

Detailed TOC of Alzheimer’s Disease Diagnostics and Therapeutics Market Report 2019-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Investment in Biomarkers for Drug Development

4.2.2 Increasing Pipeline Drug Development

4.2.3 Increasing Sophisticated Diagnostics for Early Detection and More Precise Drug Development

4.2.4 Emerging Novel Diagnostic Technologies

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Early Diagnosis of the Indication is Challenging

4.3.2 Decline in the Market Due to Failures of Late-stage Drugs

4.3.3 Lack of Surrogate Markers for Drug Discovery and Drug Development

4.3.4 Insufficient Research Funding and Lengthy, Expensive, and Uncertain Process

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Therapeutics

5.1.1 Cholinesterase Inhibitors

5.1.2 NMDA Receptor Antagonists

5.1.3 Other Therapeutics

5.2 By Diagnostics

5.2.1 Brain Imaging

5.2.2 CFS Test for Alzheimer’s Disease

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 United States

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.1.3 Mexico

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 Germany

5.3.2.2 United Kingdom

5.3.2.3 France

5.3.2.4 Italy

5.3.2.5 Spain

5.3.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.3.1 China

5.3.3.2 Japan

5.3.3.3 India

5.3.3.4 Australia

5.3.3.5 South Korea

5.3.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Middle East & Africa

5.3.4.1 GCC

5.3.4.2 South Africa

5.3.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

5.3.5 South America

5.3.5.1 Brazil

5.3.5.2 Argentina

5.3.5.3 Rest of South America

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 F. Hoffmann-La Roche

6.1.2 Novartis AG

6.1.3 Merck & Co. Inc

6.1.4 Pfizer Inc

6.1.5 Eisai Co. Ltd

6.1.6 Biogen Inc

6.1.7 Johnson & Johnson

6.1.8 Eli Lilly & Company

6.1.9 Amarantus Bioscience Holdings Inc

6.1.10 Diagenic ASA

6.1.11 Navidea Biopharmaceuticals

6.1.12 GE Healthcare

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

Contact Us:

Name: Ajay More

Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187

Email: [email protected]

Our Other Reports:

Bypass Hose Market 2019: Business Opportunities, Current Trends, Market Challenges & Global Industry Analysis By 2025

Scrub Machine Market Growth and Share Analysis by Leading Countries, Top Key Players, Regions, Forecast to 2019-2025

Global Biobutanol Market Analysis and Forecast to 2025 by Recent Trends, Developments in Manufacturing Technology and Regional Growth Overview