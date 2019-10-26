Alzheimer’s Disease Drug Market Size 2019 Expected To Witness Industry Growth to 2024

About Alzheimer’s Disease Drug:

Alzheimer’s disease (AD), also referred to simply as Alzheimer’s, is a chronic neurodegenerative disease that usually starts slowly and worsens over time. It is the cause of 60% to 70% of cases of dementia.

Alzheimer’s Disease Drug Market Key Players:

Allergan

Eisai

Novartis

Daiichi Sankyo

Merz Pharma

Pfizer

Johnson & Johnson

Lundbeck

Alzheimer's Disease Drug Market Types:

Donepezil

Memantine

Rivastigmine Alzheimer’s Disease Drug Market Applications:

Early to Moderate Stages

Moderate to Severe Stages Scope of the Report:

In the last several years, global market of alzheimers disease drug change huge.

The classification of alzheimers disease drug includes Memantine, Donepezil, Rivastigmine and Others, and the proportion of Memantine in 2016 is about 49.28%. The market for Donepezil, is decreast quickly in past five years.

Alzheimers disease drug are widely used for Early to Moderate, Moderate to Severe stage treatment. The most proportion of alzheimers disease drug used to Moderate to Severe, and the market share in 2016 is 55.82%.

The worldwide market for Alzheimer’s Disease Drug is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly -11.3% over the next five years, will reach 1580 million US$ in 2024, from 2870 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.