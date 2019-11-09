Amaranth Seed Oil Market 2019 by Vendors, Market Size, Market Competitive Situation, and Forecast by 2023

About Amaranth Seed Oil Market Report: Amaranth oil is extracted from the seeds of two species of the genus Amaranthus â A. cruentus and A. hypochondriacus-that are called, collectively, grain amaranth.

Top manufacturers/players: Activation, RichOil.ua, All Organic Treasures GmbH, Dr. Scheller, AMR Amaranth, Proderna Biotech Pvt. Ltd, Amaranth Bio Company, FlavexNaturextracte GmbH, RusOliva

Amaranth Seed Oil Market Segment by Regions-

USA

EU

Japan

China and Others.

Amaranth Seed Oil Market Segment by Type:

Cold Pressing

Supercritical Fluid CO2 Extraction

Organic Solvent Extraction

Others Amaranth Seed Oil Market Segment by Applications:

Cosmetics & Personal Care

Food Supplements

Pharmaceuticals

Aroma

Feed Additives

High Grade Lubricant Additives

Rubber Chemical Additives