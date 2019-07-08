 Press "Enter" to skip to content
Amazon Seeks Approval from FCC for Its Project Kuiper Satellite System

By Joann Wilson on July 8, 2019 9:00 AM EDT

The variety of Internet users, or at least the devices connecting to the Internet, is rising quickly, far too fast and too excessive for our existing systems to accommodate. However, whereas the numbers grow, Internet connectivity remains a luxury or perhaps a dream in some areas of the world. Luminaries and visionaries wish to the skies for the reply, envisioning constellations of satellites to beam down that valuable commodity almost anywhere. To not be left behind, Amazon has begun the method to make its Project Kuiper system a reality to “delight customers.”

Amazon’s ambitions are not any secret. It needs to create a system of satellites flying in low Earth orbit or LEO to deliver its companies to as many people as possible. It already has the bottom infrastructure to make that possible and all it wants is to get these satellites up within the air.

Before it does that, nevertheless, it must get approval from the FCC, which has just a few requirements that Amazon is asking it to waive. One is that it desires to relinquish the need to supply service to all the US and all territories, arguing that elements of Alaska are past the reach of satellite reception within the far north. That just about makes Bezos’ vision of broadband for all much less plausible. For a first attempt, nonetheless, that may not be so bad.

Kuiper Systems, a wholly-owned subsidiary, plans to launch 3,236 satellites according to the FCC filing. These will orbit at 366 to 391 miles above, and the primary of five phases will see 578 such satellites launched. Who will do the launch, nevertheless, remains to be an open question as Amazon could have some battle of interest if it uses Bezos private Blue Origins company.

Amazon is hardly the one eying an area within the sky. Elon Musk’s Space X already made a successful launch of a small batch of its Starlink constellation whereas OneWeb, Telesat, and LeoSat all have plans to do the identical. Suffice it to say, and it’s going to be a crowded night sky quickly if the FCC offers all these the green light.

