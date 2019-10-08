 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Ambient Air Quality Monitoring System Market by Applications, Types, and New Technology: Opportunity Analysis and Forecast: 2019  2024

By Joann Wilson on October 8, 2019

The report shows positive growth in “Ambient Air Quality Monitoring System Market” from last five years and also continued for the forecast period of 2019 to 2024. Ambient Air Quality Monitoring System industry report analyzes the overview of the global market with respect to major regions and segmented by types and applications. Ambient Air Quality Monitoring System Market covers top manufacturers, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force, technological advancement, distributors, traders, dealers, research findings.

Ambient air quality monitoring is required to determine the existing quality of air, evaluation of the effectiveness of control programme and to identify areas in need of restoration and their prioritization. Ambient air quality monitoring system is the device designed for realizing monitoring function.

Some top manufacturers in Ambient Air Quality Monitoring System Market:

  • Thermo Fisher
  • Teledyne
  • Siemens and many more

    Scope of the Report:

  • A number of factors such as supportive government regulations for effective air pollution monitoring and control, ongoing government initiatives towards the development of environment-friendly industries, increasing public-private funding for effective air pollution monitoring, rising global levels of air pollution, and increasing public awareness related to healthcare and the environmental implications of air pollution are propelling the growth of the global AQM market. However, high product costs and technical limitations associated with AQM products are some of the major factors restraining the growth of this market. In addition to this, slow implementation of air pollution control reforms is a major challenge for players in this market.
  • In 2016, the global air quality monitoring market is estimated to be dominated by North America. A number of factors such as fast adoption of new advanced air quality monitoring technologies, ongoing technological advancements in the field of gas analyzers & particulate sensors, rising public-private funding and investments, and presence of supporting government regulations are driving the growth of the market in the North American region. The China market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2016 to 2022. This is primarily due to the large-scale industrialization, implementation of stringent air pollution regulations across major Asian countries, growing government emphasis on industry compliance with safety environment regulations, and continuous government support for the development & commercialization of advanced AQM products.
  • The worldwide market for Ambient Air Quality Monitoring System is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 8.5% over the next five years, will reach 6620 million US$ in 2024, from 4070 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

    Market Segment by Type, covers:

  • Portable Monitoring System
  • Stationary Monitoring System

    Market Segment by Applications:

  • Indoor Monitoring System
  • Outdoor Monitoring System

    Ambient Air Quality Monitoring System Market Segment by Regions:

    North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
    Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
    Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
    South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)
    Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

    There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Ambient Air Quality Monitoring System market.

    Chapter 1- to describe Ambient Air Quality Monitoring System Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

    Chapter 2- to analyze the top manufacturers of Ambient Air Quality Monitoring System, with sales, revenue, and price of Ambient Air Quality Monitoring System, in 2016 and 2018;

    Chapter 3- to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2018;

    Chapter 4- to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Ambient Air Quality Monitoring System, for each region, from 2013 to 2018;

    Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9- to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

    Chapter 10 and 11- to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2018;

    Chapter 12- Ambient Air Quality Monitoring System market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024;

    Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Ambient Air Quality Monitoring System sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

    This Ambient Air Quality Monitoring System report explores new project feasibility with a purpose of enlightening new entrants about the possibilities in this market. In this report a thorough SWOT analysis & investment analysis is provided which forecasts forthcoming opportunities for the Ambient Air Quality Monitoring System market players.

