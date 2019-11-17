 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Amblyopia Therapeutic Apparatus Market Report Aims To Outline and Forecast Organization Sizes Top Vendors Industry Research and End User Analysis By 2024

By Joann Wilson on November 17, 2019

Amblyopia Therapeutic Apparatus

The International Amblyopia Therapeutic Apparatus Market report offers a profound analysis of the Amblyopia Therapeutic Apparatus trade. It demonstrates a quick overview of trade knowledge and terminology of the market.

Short Details of Amblyopia Therapeutic Apparatus  Market Report – Amblyopia Therapeutic Apparatus is a device used for the treatment of Amblyopia, also called âlazy eyeâ. Amblyopia is decreased vision in one or both eyes due to abnormal development of vision in infancy or childhood. In amblyopia, there may not be an obvious problem of the eye. Vision loss occurs because nerve pathways between the brain and the eye arent properly stimulated. The brain âlearnsâ to see only blurry images with the amblyopic eye even when glasses are used. As a result, the brain favors one eye, usually due to poor vision in the other eye.

Global Amblyopia Therapeutic Apparatus  market competition by top manufacturers

  • Guangzhou Boshi
  • Guangzhou Shijia
  • Xian Huaya
  • Shenzhen ElmmediCare
  • Guangzhou Shizheng
  • Xian Aile
  • Zhongke Hengtong
  • Beijing Tongming

The Scope of the Report:

The global average sales price of Amblyopia Therapeutic Apparatus is in the decreasing trend, from 518 USD/Unit in 2012 to 473 USD/Unit in 2016. With the situation of global economy, sales prices will be in decreasing trend in the following five years.

Amblyopia Therapeutic Apparatus is widely used in Homecare, hospital and Ophthalmologic Center. The most proportion of Amblyopia Therapeutic Apparatus is hospital, and the sales in 2016 are about 98 K Unit. The trend of hospital application is decreasing.

China is the largest consumption market of Amblyopia Therapeutic Apparatus, as doctors in Europe and USA prefer the practice treatment, patching, pharmacologic blurring, etc. China account for 92% market share in 2016, and the other account for 8%.

Market competition is intense. Guangzhou Boshi, Guangzhou Shijia, Xian Huaya, Shenzhen ElmmediCare and Guangzhou Shizheng are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry.

The worldwide market for Amblyopia Therapeutic Apparatus is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.3% over the next five years, will reach 64 million US$ in 2024, from 56 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.
This report focuses on the Amblyopia Therapeutic Apparatus in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

  • Color/Icon Apparatus
  • Comprehensive Apparatus

    By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

  • Homecare
  • Hospital
  • Ophthalmologic Center

    Table of Contents

    1 Market Overview

    1.1 Amblyopia Therapeutic Apparatus  Introduction

    1.2 Market Analysis by Type

    1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

    1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

    1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

    1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

    1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

    1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

    1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.5 Market Dynamics

    1.5.1 Market Opportunities

    1.5.2 Market Risk

    1.5.3 Market Driving Force

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    3 Global Amblyopia Therapeutic Apparatus  Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

    3.1 Global Amblyopia Therapeutic Apparatus  Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

    3.2 Global Amblyopia Therapeutic Apparatus  Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

    3.3 Market Concentration Rate

    3.3.1 Top 3 Amblyopia Therapeutic Apparatus  Manufacturer Market Share in 2018

    3.3.2 Top 6 Amblyopia Therapeutic Apparatus  Manufacturer Market Share in 2018

    3.4 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Amblyopia Therapeutic Apparatus  Market Analysis by Regions

    4.1 Global Amblyopia Therapeutic Apparatus  Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.1.1 Global Amblyopia Therapeutic Apparatus  Sales and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

    4.1.2 Global Amblyopia Therapeutic Apparatus  Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

    4.2 North America Amblyopia Therapeutic Apparatus  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe Amblyopia Therapeutic Apparatus  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Amblyopia Therapeutic Apparatus  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America Amblyopia Therapeutic Apparatus  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Amblyopia Therapeutic Apparatus  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    5 North America Amblyopia Therapeutic Apparatus  by Country

    5.1 North America Amblyopia Therapeutic Apparatus  Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

    5.1.1 North America Amblyopia Therapeutic Apparatus  Sales and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)

    5.1.2 North America Amblyopia Therapeutic Apparatus  Revenue and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)

    5.2 United States Amblyopia Therapeutic Apparatus  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    5.3 Canada Amblyopia Therapeutic Apparatus  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    5.4 Mexico Amblyopia Therapeutic Apparatus  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    8 South America Amblyopia Therapeutic Apparatus  by Country

    8.1 South America Amblyopia Therapeutic Apparatus  Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

    8.1.1 South America Amblyopia Therapeutic Apparatus  Sales and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)

    8.1.2 South America Amblyopia Therapeutic Apparatus  Revenue and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)

    8.2 Brazil Amblyopia Therapeutic Apparatus  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    8.3 Argentina Amblyopia Therapeutic Apparatus  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    8.4 Colombia Amblyopia Therapeutic Apparatus  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    9 Middle East and Africa Amblyopia Therapeutic Apparatus  by Countries

    9.1 Middle East and Africa Amblyopia Therapeutic Apparatus  Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

    9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Amblyopia Therapeutic Apparatus  Sales and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)

    9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Amblyopia Therapeutic Apparatus  Revenue and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)

    9.2 Saudi Arabia Amblyopia Therapeutic Apparatus  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    9.3 Turkey Amblyopia Therapeutic Apparatus  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    9.4 Egypt Amblyopia Therapeutic Apparatus  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    9.5 Nigeria Amblyopia Therapeutic Apparatus  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    9.6 South Africa Amblyopia Therapeutic Apparatus  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    11 Global Amblyopia Therapeutic Apparatus  Market Segment by Application

    11.1 Global Amblyopia Therapeutic Apparatus  Sales Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

    11.2 Home Using Sales Growth (2014-2019)

    11.3 Hospital Using Sales Growth (2014-2019)

    11.4 Other Sales Growth (2014-2019)

    12 Amblyopia Therapeutic Apparatus  Market Forecast (2019-2024)

    12.1 Global Amblyopia Therapeutic Apparatus  Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2019-2024)

    12.2 Amblyopia Therapeutic Apparatus  Market Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)

    12.2.1 North America Amblyopia Therapeutic Apparatus  Market Forecast (2019-2024)

    12.2.2 Europe Amblyopia Therapeutic Apparatus  Market Forecast (2019-2024)

    12.2.3 Asia-Pacific Amblyopia Therapeutic Apparatus  Market Forecast (2019-2024)

    12.2.4 South America Amblyopia Therapeutic Apparatus  Market Forecast (2019-2024)

    12.2.5 Middle East and Africa Amblyopia Therapeutic Apparatus  Market Forecast (2019-2024)

    12.3 Amblyopia Therapeutic Apparatus  Market Forecast by Type (2019-2024)

    12.3.1 Global Amblyopia Therapeutic Apparatus  Sales Forecast by Type (2019-2024)

    12.3.2 Global Amblyopia Therapeutic Apparatus  Market Share Forecast by Type (2019-2024)

    12.4 Amblyopia Therapeutic Apparatus  Market Forecast by Application (2019-2024)

    12.4.1 Global Amblyopia Therapeutic Apparatus  Sales Forecast by Application (2019-2024)

    12.4.2 Global Amblyopia Therapeutic Apparatus  Market Share Forecast by Application (2019-2024)

    13 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

    13.1 Sales Channel

    13.1.1 Direct Marketing

    13.1.2 Indirect Marketing

    13.1.3 Marketing Channel Future Trend

    13.2 Distributors, Traders and Dealers

    14 Research Findings and Conclusion

    15 Appendix

    15.1 Methodology

    15.2 Data Source

     

