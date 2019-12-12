Amblyopia Therapeutic Apparatus Market Size 2019 In-Depth Market Research Report by Manufactures, Types, Applications and Forecast to 2024

About Amblyopia Therapeutic Apparatus:

Amblyopia Therapeutic Apparatus is a device used for the treatment of Amblyopia, also called âlazy eyeâ. Amblyopia is decreased vision in one or both eyes due to abnormal development of vision in infancy or childhood. In amblyopia, there may not be an obvious problem of the eye. Vision loss occurs because nerve pathways between the brain and the eye arent properly stimulated. The brain âlearnsâ to see only blurry images with the amblyopic eye even when glasses are used. As a result, the brain favors one eye, usually due to poor vision in the other eye.

Guangzhou Boshi

Guangzhou Shijia

Xian Huaya

Shenzhen ElmmediCare

Guangzhou Shizheng

Xian Aile

Zhongke Hengtong

Color/Icon Apparatus

Comprehensive Apparatus Amblyopia Therapeutic Apparatus Market Applications:

Homecare

Hospital

The global average sales price of Amblyopia Therapeutic Apparatus is in the decreasing trend, from 518 USD/Unit in 2012 to 473 USD/Unit in 2016. With the situation of global economy, sales prices will be in decreasing trend in the following five years.

Amblyopia Therapeutic Apparatus is widely used in Homecare, hospital and Ophthalmologic Center. The most proportion of Amblyopia Therapeutic Apparatus is hospital, and the sales in 2016 are about 98 K Unit. The trend of hospital application is decreasing.

China is the largest consumption market of Amblyopia Therapeutic Apparatus, as doctors in Europe and USA prefer the practice treatment, patching, pharmacologic blurring, etc. China account for 92% market share in 2016, and the other account for 8%.

Market competition is intense. Guangzhou Boshi, Guangzhou Shijia, Xian Huaya, Shenzhen ElmmediCare and Guangzhou Shizheng are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry.

The worldwide market for Amblyopia Therapeutic Apparatus is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.3% over the next five years, will reach 64 million US$ in 2024, from 56 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.