Ambulatory EHR Market by Business Growth, Development Factors, Applications, and Future Prospects 2019 – 2024

The “Ambulatory EHR Market” 2019-2024 research report provides a detailed overview of industry. It covers the growth aspects of industry. Ambulatory EHR market report includes key strategies and the effect of key players in the Ambulatory EHR market. Additionally, it provides the market revenue, share, SWOT analysis, growth factors of company as well as manufacturers in the market.

Scope of the Report:

Key Market Trends:

Cloud-based Solutions Segment, By Delivery Mode, is Expected to Grow the Fastest

The cloud-based solutions sub-segment is expected to occupy a high share, due to its cost-effective services and advantages of user-friendly software models. Patient information is stored and managed using these cloud-based electronic health records, making them more secure. It also allows physicians and medical practitioners to control access to sensitive information.

On-premise storage has also evolved over the past several years. These systems require the installation of specific hardware and software. Therefore, cloud-based solutions are the most commonly adopted solutions, since these are much cheaper when compared to on-premise solutions.

Asia-Pacific holds the Fastest Growth and is Expected to Follow the Same Trend over the Forecast Period

Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region, due to high investments by governments, non-profit entities, and the private sector, in EHR systems. The factors responsible for the growth include the growing ageing population and rising incidence of chronic diseases in various countries, such as India and China. In addition, the region has a better hospital network and training programs that increase the presence of general practitioners, and an increase in ambulatory care services.

Ambulatory EHR Market Report Answers Following Questions:

What are the important R&D (Research and Development) factors and data identifications to responsible for rising market share?

What are future investment opportunities in the in Ambulatory EHR Devices landscape analyzing price trends?

Which are most dynamic companies with ranges and recent development within Ambulatory EHR Devices Market till 2024?

In what way is the market expected to develop in the forthcoming years?

What are the principle issues that will impact development, including future income projections?

What are market opportunities and potential risks associated with Ambulatory EHR Devices by analyzing trends?

Detailed TOC of Ambulatory EHR Market Report 2019-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Rising Adoption of EHR Solutions in Developed Markets

4.2.2 Increasing Need for Fluid Movement of Healthcare Information and Technological Advancements

4.2.3 Government Initiatives to Maintain and Enhance Patient Health Record Portals

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Inconsistent EHR Adoption across Emerging Markets

4.3.2 Regulatory Barriers

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Application

5.1.1 Practice Management

5.1.2 Patient Management

5.1.2.1 Interventional/Surgical Simulators

5.1.3 E-prescribing

5.1.4 Referral Management

5.1.5 Population Health Management

5.1.6 Other Applications

5.2 By Delivery Mode

5.2.1 Cloud-based Solutions

5.2.2 On-premise Solutions

5.3 By Practice Size

5.3.1 Large Practices

5.3.2 Medium-sized Practices

5.3.3 Small Practices

5.4 By End User

5.4.1 Hospital-owned Ambulatory Centers

5.4.2 Independent Ambulatory Centers

5.5 Geography

5.5.1 North America

5.5.1.1 United States

5.5.1.2 Canada

5.5.1.3 Mexico

5.5.2 Europe

5.5.2.1 Germany

5.5.2.2 United Kingdom

5.5.2.3 France

5.5.2.4 Italy

5.5.2.5 Spain

5.5.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.5.3 Asia-Pacific

5.5.3.1 China

5.5.3.2 Japan

5.5.3.3 India

5.5.3.4 Australia

5.5.3.5 South Korea

5.5.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.5.4 Middle East & Africa

5.5.4.1 GCC

5.5.4.2 South Africa

5.5.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

5.5.5 South America

5.5.5.1 Brazil

5.5.5.2 Argentina

5.5.5.3 Rest of South America

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.

6.1.2 Aprima Medical Software Inc.

6.1.3 Athenahealth Inc.

6.1.4 Cerner Corporation

6.1.5 eClinicalWorks

6.1.6 Epic Systems Corporation

6.1.7 Greenway Health

6.1.8 Medhost

6.1.9 Medical Information Technology Inc.

6.1.10 Nextgen Healthcare Information Systems LLC

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

