Ambulatory EHR Market by Business Growth, Development Factors, Applications, and Future Prospects 2019 – 2024

By Joann Wilson on September 14, 2019

Ambulatory EHR

The “Ambulatory EHR Market” 2019-2024 research report provides a detailed overview of industry. It covers the growth aspects of industry. Ambulatory EHR market report includes key strategies and the effect of key players in the Ambulatory EHR market. Additionally, it provides the market revenue, share, SWOT analysis, growth factors of company as well as manufacturers in the market.

Scope of the Report:

  • As per the , ambulatory care involves patients who do not stay overnight for disease treatment in any healthcare setting. EHR is a patient’s record that helps authorized users to securely access the available information about the patient. The information on EHR can be shared across different healthcare settings through network connected systems, which allows physicians to take better decisions and provide improved coordinated care for patients. The EHR developed for ambulatory services are simpler than inpatient EHRs, as they deal with a single practice and its patients, and are used in outpatient care facilities and smaller practices.

    Market Overview:

  • The factors propelling the growth of the ambulatory EHR market include the rising adoption of EHR solutions in developed markets, increasing need for fluid movement of healthcare information and technological advancements, and government initiatives to maintain and enhance patient health record portals.
  • In the past decade, it was observed that paper-based records were being phased out at a rapid pace, with digitization and virtualization creating multiple growth opportunities for the better management of patient records across the chain of hospitals and research centers in healthcare. Thus, there has been increasing adoption by multiple healthcare centers across developed markets, which was found to be one of the major drivers of the market studied.
  • The use of ambulatory EHR has been beneficial across several developed markets in Europe, East Asia, and North America, in the recent years. Some countries in Europe and Asia-Pacific, such as Demark, England, Finland, the Netherlands, and New Zealand, have consistently shown high usage of ambulatory EHR.
  • There are also increasing investments being made by governments to maintain and enhance patient health record portals. The federal government in the United States has made several investments to transform the US healthcare industry into the electronic age.

    Top Key Players of Ambulatory EHR Market Report Are:

  • Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.
  • Aprima Medical Software Inc.
  • Athenahealth Inc.
  • Cerner Corporation
  • eClinicalWorks
  • Epic Systems Corporation
  • Greenway Health
  • Medhost
  • Medical Information Technology Inc.
  • Nextgen Healthcare Information Systems LLC

    Key Market Trends:

    Cloud-based Solutions Segment, By Delivery Mode, is Expected to Grow the Fastest

    The cloud-based solutions sub-segment is expected to occupy a high share, due to its cost-effective services and advantages of user-friendly software models. Patient information is stored and managed using these cloud-based electronic health records, making them more secure. It also allows physicians and medical practitioners to control access to sensitive information.

    On-premise storage has also evolved over the past several years. These systems require the installation of specific hardware and software. Therefore, cloud-based solutions are the most commonly adopted solutions, since these are much cheaper when compared to on-premise solutions.

    Asia-Pacific holds the Fastest Growth and is Expected to Follow the Same Trend over the Forecast Period

    Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region, due to high investments by governments, non-profit entities, and the private sector, in EHR systems. The factors responsible for the growth include the growing ageing population and rising incidence of chronic diseases in various countries, such as India and China. In addition, the region has a better hospital network and training programs that increase the presence of general practitioners, and an increase in ambulatory care services.

    Ambulatory EHR Market Report Answers Following Questions:

    • What are the important R&D (Research and Development) factors and data identifications to responsible for rising market share?
    • What are future investment opportunities in the in Ambulatory EHR Devices landscape analyzing price trends?
    • Which are most dynamic companies with ranges and recent development within Ambulatory EHR Devices Market till 2024?
    • In what way is the market expected to develop in the forthcoming years?
    • What are the principle issues that will impact development, including future income projections?
    • What are market opportunities and potential risks associated with Ambulatory EHR Devices by analyzing trends?

    Detailed TOC of Ambulatory EHR Market Report 2019-2024:

    1 INTRODUCTION
    1.1 Study Deliverables
    1.2 Study Assumptions
    1.3 Scope of the Study

    2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

    3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

    4 MARKET DYNAMICS
    4.1 Market Overview
    4.2 Market Drivers
    4.2.1 Rising Adoption of EHR Solutions in Developed Markets
    4.2.2 Increasing Need for Fluid Movement of Healthcare Information and Technological Advancements
    4.2.3 Government Initiatives to Maintain and Enhance Patient Health Record Portals
    4.3 Market Restraints
    4.3.1 Inconsistent EHR Adoption across Emerging Markets
    4.3.2 Regulatory Barriers
    4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
    4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants
    4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
    4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
    4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
    4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

    5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
    5.1 By Application
    5.1.1 Practice Management
    5.1.2 Patient Management
    5.1.2.1 Interventional/Surgical Simulators
    5.1.3 E-prescribing
    5.1.4 Referral Management
    5.1.5 Population Health Management
    5.1.6 Other Applications
    5.2 By Delivery Mode
    5.2.1 Cloud-based Solutions
    5.2.2 On-premise Solutions
    5.3 By Practice Size
    5.3.1 Large Practices
    5.3.2 Medium-sized Practices
    5.3.3 Small Practices
    5.4 By End User
    5.4.1 Hospital-owned Ambulatory Centers
    5.4.2 Independent Ambulatory Centers
    5.5 Geography
    5.5.1 North America
    5.5.1.1 United States
    5.5.1.2 Canada
    5.5.1.3 Mexico
    5.5.2 Europe
    5.5.2.1 Germany
    5.5.2.2 United Kingdom
    5.5.2.3 France
    5.5.2.4 Italy
    5.5.2.5 Spain
    5.5.2.6 Rest of Europe
    5.5.3 Asia-Pacific
    5.5.3.1 China
    5.5.3.2 Japan
    5.5.3.3 India
    5.5.3.4 Australia
    5.5.3.5 South Korea
    5.5.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific
    5.5.4 Middle East & Africa
    5.5.4.1 GCC
    5.5.4.2 South Africa
    5.5.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa
    5.5.5 South America
    5.5.5.1 Brazil
    5.5.5.2 Argentina
    5.5.5.3 Rest of South America

    6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
    6.1 Company Profiles
    6.1.1 Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.
    6.1.2 Aprima Medical Software Inc.
    6.1.3 Athenahealth Inc.
    6.1.4 Cerner Corporation
    6.1.5 eClinicalWorks
    6.1.6 Epic Systems Corporation
    6.1.7 Greenway Health
    6.1.8 Medhost
    6.1.9 Medical Information Technology Inc.
    6.1.10 Nextgen Healthcare Information Systems LLC

    7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

     

