Ambulatory Surgery Center Market provides an In-depth vision of Sales and Trends Forecast to 2024

Global “Ambulatory Surgery Center Market” research report forecast from 2019-2024 gives in-depth information of top Key players in their respective regions/countries. This report provides overview of Ambulatory Surgery Center Market by Defining, specifying, Classifying the reason for growth factor. The report includes Manufactures, Types and Applications.

Ambulatory Surgery Center Market Research Report covers the point related to Productions, Categories, Requests and Counties. Manufactures help to grow the economy by generating productivity, inspiring research and development, and investing in the future evolution.

Ambulatory Surgery Center Market Manufactures:

Terveystalo Healthcare

THC

EMC

Eifelhoehen-Klinik

HCAÂ HealthcareÂ

Bambino GesÃ¹

Royal Berkshire

Institut Jules Bordet

LâInstitut Curie

Heidelberg

Schonklinik

Northway

Le CHU de Toulouse

Maurizio Bufalini

Asklepios Ambulatory Surgery Center Market Types:

Single-specialty Centers

Multi-specialty Centers Ambulatory Surgery Center Market Applications:

Ophthalmology

Pain Management

Gastroenterology

Orthopedics

Others Scope of Reports:

The global ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs) market is currently witnessing relatively fast growth mainly due to an increasing demand for quick, cost-effective, and high-quality medical services as a viable alternative to inpatient care. Market growth is likely to be driven largely by the rise in healthcare spending along with a growing number of ASCs.

The classification of ambulatory surgery center includes single-specialty centers and multi-specialty centers, and the proportion of single-specialty centers revenue in 2016 is about 67%, and the proportion is in decreasing trend from 2012 to 2016. Ambulatory surgery center is widely used in ophthalmology, pain management, gastroenterology, orthopedics and other field.

North America enjoys the largest revenue market size, with a revenue market share nearly 59% in 2016. Following North America, Europe is the second largest market with the market share of 25%.

In this report, the major players include AmSurg, THC, HCA Healthcare, Mednax, Team Health, Surgical Care Affiliates, QHC, Surgery Partners, Medical Facilities, Terveystalo Healthcare, SurgCenter Development, Healthway Medical, Eifelhoehen-Klinik and etc.

One of latest trends in the market is increasing mergers and acquisitions of small practices. Consolidation of healthcare systems occurs either through merger or acquisition of small practises by corporate groups. Mergers of healthcare systems include the togetherness of separate ASCs under a shared license. Acquisitions occur when joining ASCs retain their licenses but are owned by a common governing body. Vendors are entering into M&As with hospitals, physicians and providing ownerships to develop innovative healthcare plans and health systems and gain a strong foothold in this market. Many companies are focusing on improvising the services with better infrastructure and safety that will benefit the physicians and patients. This will have a significant impact on delivering services and increasing the market growth.

The worldwide market for Ambulatory Surgery Center is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.9% over the next five years, will reach 103700 million US$ in 2024, from 77800 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.