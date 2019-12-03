Ammonia Market Key Vendors, Trends, Sales and Supply, Growth Analysis, Opportunities Forecasts Report to 2024

Global “Ammonia Market” 2019 report is a proficient and in-depth research report on the world’s major regional market conditions, focusing on the main regions (North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific). It covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the Key Vendors operating in this Global market.

Global Ammonia Market: Information by Form (Liquid, Gas, Powder), Application (Fertilizer, Chemicals, Refrigeration, Fibers and Plastics, Pharmaceutical, Pulp and Paper and Others) and Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa), Region – Forecast till 2025

Market analysis

Ammonia is a neutral inorganic compound of nitrogen and hydrogen with a distinctive powerful smell. It is primarily produced using natural gas, the Haber method, in which nitrogen and hydrogen react in the presence of an iron catalyst to form ammonia. Most chunk of the ammonia produced is used in the making of fertilizers and fusion of chemicals such as nitric acid and hydrogen cyanide. The prime factor powering the Global Ammonia Market and its progress is largely the demand for nitrogen fertilizers across chief agrarian economies in the world. The high request for food coupled with rising ingestion of protein-rich diets, fruits and vegetables is lashing the growth of the agricultural sector and therefore the usage of fertilizers. In addition, there is increasing use of ammonia as a refrigerant in large cooling systems over HFCs and HCFCs. This mostly due to the considerable properties presented by ammonia such as high efficiency, exceptional heat transmission and cost-efficiency. Moreover, overdue course of time, the steady growth in the demand for ammonia as an substitute fuel in power generation and transport is likely to generate a few growth opportunities for the troupes functioning in the universal market, yet, cumulative ammonia releases and firming emission regulations against ammonia cooling systems are expected to hamper the global market growth during the years ahead. The Global Ammonia Market is anticipated to catalogue a substantial CAGR of 5.85% to reach USD 70.75 billion by the end of year 2025.

Market segmentation

The global ammonia market has been segmented by Form, by Alloy Type, By Region, by form and by application. There are also a few available and additional customizations that can be placed in the report like- Ammonia market PESTEL analysis and Ammonia Capacity Projections (2019Ã¢â¬â2025), Kilo Tons. The Industry updates us that In August 2017, EuroChem publicized the attainment of Emerger Fertilizantes S.A., a privately-owned supplier of premium and standard fertilizers in Argentina. This acquisition will assist Eurochem to reinforce its footprint in Latin America, which is one of the chief revenue-generating regions for fertilizer sales. In October 2018, CF Industries and J. R. Simplot Company, a confidentially held agribusiness in the US, arrived into an agreement that will permit CF Industries to ship, supply, and allocate its anhydrous ammonia from SimplotÃ¢â¬â¢s Rivergate Terminal in Portland, US, from 2019. This will empower the company to meet the intensifying demand for anhydrous ammonia in Pacific Rim countries. In December 2018, Uralchem expanded its global presence in Kenya, Africa, in the field of mineral fertilizer production. Africa has a budding nature in the agricultural sector and is introductory doors for reserves. This extension will broaden its global footprint in Kenya and help to generate a center in Zimbabwe to export fertilizers to the African countries. Based on application, the global market has been characterized into fertilizers, chemicals, refrigeration, fibers and plastics, pharmaceutical, pulp and paper, and others. The fertilizer segment is expected to list a CAGR of 6.23%, due to the requirement to upsurge the farming efficiency. Based on form, the global market has been divided into liquid, gas, and powder, wherein between these, the liquid segment recorded for the maximum market share of 43.14% in 2018. This principally, owing to the tall rise of demand for liquid ammonia in main applications such as fertilizers, refrigerants, coolants and chemicals. The alloy type includes the segmentation of units like fertilizers, chemicals, refrigeration, fibers and plastics, pulp and paper, pharmaceuticals and others.

Regional analysis

The global ammonia market has been divided into Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America and the Middle East & Africa. Geographically, the global ammonia market is split in regions like US and Canada in NA, followed by Europe including Germany, Belgium, Russia, France, UK, Italy, The Netherlands, Spain, Poland and the Rest of Europe, while Asia-Pacific comprises of regions like Australia & New Zealand, India, South Korea, China, Japan, Indonesia, Vietnam, Thailand and the rest of Asia-Pacific respectively. In Latin America, there are comprised regions of Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America, while Turkey, Egypt, Israel, Rest of MEA and C.C countries are included in the Middle East and Africa region.

Major players

The proposed spectators in the global ammonia market are ammonia manufacturers, Suppliers and traders, Governments, associations, and industrial bodies, Investors and trade experts, Consulting in chemical experts etc. The projected onlookers in the global ammonia market are companies like Qatar Fertiliser Company, Uralchem JSC CF Industries Holdings, Inc, Yara, Nutrien Ltd, Group DF, OCI NV, EuroChem Group AG, SABIC, Acron Group, Orica Limited, , AB “Achema, Togliattyazot, IFFCO, and Koch Fertilizer, LLC, among others.

Key Features of Ammonia Market Research Report:

This report provides detail analysis of the market and have a comprehensive understanding of the Ammonia market and its commercial landscape.

Learn about the various market strategies that are being adopted by leading companies.

It provides a five-year forecast assessed based on how the Ammonia market is predicted to grow.

It provides insightful analysis of changing competition dynamics and keeps you ahead of competitors.

To understand the future scope and outlooks for the Ammonia market.

Lastly, this report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years, the Report also brief deals with the product life cycle, comparing it to the relevant products from across industries that had already been commercialized details the potential for various applications, discussing about recent product innovations and gives an overview on potential regional market shares.

