Ammonium Bicarbonate Market 2019 Global Share, Size, Trends, Segmentation, Analysis and Forecast to 2024

By Joann Wilson on November 20, 2019

Ammonium Bicarbonate

Global “Ammonium Bicarbonate Marketoffers comprehensive analysis of industry status and outlook of major regions based on of key players, countries, product types, and end industries. This report focuses on the Ammonium Bicarbonate in Global market, especially in United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, North America, India. Ammonium Bicarbonate Market report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers:

  • BASF
  • ADDCON
  • Sumitomo Chemical
  • MCF
  • Shandong ShunTian Chemical
  • Anhui Jinhe
  • Haoyuan Chemical
  • Anhui Huaertai Chemical
  • Jinshi Group
  • Sanning Chemical
  • Huaqiang Group
  • Shandong Hualu-Hengsheng Chemical
  • Jinyimeng Group
  • Weijiao Group
  • Jiuyuan Chemical
  • Fengxi Fertilizer
  • Yulong Chemical
  • Sanhe Chemical
  • Xiangfeng Group
  • Yuhua Chemical

  • The report provides a basic overview of the Ammonium Bicarbonate industry including definitions, classifications, Applications and industry chain structure. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2019 through 2024. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.

    Ammonium Bicarbonate Market Types:

  • Agriculture Grade
  • Food Grade
  • Technical Grade

    Ammonium Bicarbonate Market Applications:

  • food industry
  • Rubber and leather industry
  • Agriculture
  • Other

    Finally, the Ammonium Bicarbonate market report gives detail insight of sales channel, distributors, traders and dealers, sales channel, direct marketing, indirect marketing, marketing channel future trend, distributors, traders and dealers, research findings and conclusion, appendix, methodology, analyst introduction, data source.

    In a word, the Ammonium Bicarbonate market report provides major statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

    Scope of Report:

  • The global average price of ammonium bicarbonate is in the decreasing trend, from 112 USD/MT in 2011 to 101 USD/MT in 2015. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in decreasing trend in the following five years.
  • The classification of Ammonium Bicarbonate includes Food Grade Technical Grade and Agriculture Grade, and the proportion of agriculture grade ammonium bicarbonate in 2015 is about 83%, and the proportion is in decreasing trend from 2011 to 2015.
  • Ammonium Bicarbonate is widely used in agriculture and food industry The most proportion of Ammonium Bicarbonate is used in agriculture, and the production proportion in 2015 is about 80%.
  • China region is the largest supplier of ammonium bicarbonate, with a production market share nearly 93% in 2015. Europe is the second largest supplier of ammonium bicarbonate, enjoying production market share nearly 4% in 2015.
  • China also is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 88.5% in 2015. Following China, Europe is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 3.5%.
  • Market competition is intense. Merial, Shandong ShunTian Chemical Anhui Jinhe etc. are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers; have been formed in the Solid position in the industry.
  • The worldwide market for Ammonium Bicarbonate is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly -6.8% over the next five years, will reach 970 million US$ in 2024, from 1480 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Ammonium Bicarbonate in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    No.of Pages: 135

    1 Ammonium Bicarbonate Market Overview

    1.1 Product Overview and Scope

    1.2 Classification of Ammonium Bicarbonate by Types

    1.2.1 Global Market Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

    1.2.2 Global Market Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

    1.3 Global Ammonium Bicarbonate Market by Application

    1.3.1 Global Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

    1.4 Global Ammonium Bicarbonate Market by Regions

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Manufacture 1

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Ammonium Bicarbonate Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.2 Manufacture 2

    2.2.1 Business Overview

    2.2.2 Ammonium Bicarbonate Type and Applications

    2.2.2.1 Product A

    2.2.2.2 Product B

    More..

    3 Global Market Competition, by Players

    3.1 Global Ammonium Bicarbonate Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

    3.2 Market Concentration Rate

    3.2.1 Top 5 Ammonium Bicarbonate Players Market Share

    3.2.2 Top 10 Ammonium Bicarbonate Players Market Share

    3.3 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Market Size by Regions

    4.1 Global Ammonium Bicarbonate Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.2 North America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    Continued..

