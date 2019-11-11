Ammonium Carbonate Market 2019: Global Industry Trends, Growth, Innovation, Sales Revenue by Regional Forecast to 2023

Market Report World offers the latest published report on “Ammonium Carbonate Market” analysis and Forecast 2019-2023 delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report. Moreover, Ammonium Carbonate Market proposes Market Trend Analysis, Drivers, and Challenges by consumer behavior, Marketing Channels and demand & supply. Ammonium Carbonate market covers all the regions and countries of the world, which shows a regional development status, volume, and value, including market size, as well as price data.
The Ammonium Carbonate market is predicted to develop CAGR at 5.52% during the forecast period 2019-2023.
The Ammonium Carbonate market 2019 report consists of the latest developments, market shares, and strategies employed by the major market players.
Increase in R&D activities to drive market growth. The increase in investments and technological advances in the ammonia industry are expected to drive the demand for ammonium carbonate. Technological improvements such as Haber-Bosch process improvements, catalysts and absorbents selection, and new electrochemical processes are used in the production of ammonia. Such advanced technologies are expected to lower the production cost of ammonia, thereby driving the demand for ammonium carbonate. Ouranalysts have predicted that the ammonium carbonate market will register a CAGR of almost 6% by 2023.
Market Dynamics:
Increasing demand of ammonium carbonate from developing countries
The global ammonium carbonate market is posting a high growth rate because of the increased demand from developing economies such as China, India, Brazil, Indonesia, Thailand, Egypt, and South Africa. The rising demand for readymade bakery products such as bread, pizzas, cakes, and pastries in these developing economies, wherein ammonium carbonate is majorly used as a baking ingredient (leavening agent), is a key driving factor for the growth of the market
Threat of substitutes
The use of baking powder and baking soda as a raising agent in bakery products is expected to impede the growth of the global ammonium carbonate market.
For the detailed list of factors that will drive and challenge the growth of the ammonium carbonate market during the 2019-2023, view our report.
Competitive Analysis:
The appears to be fragmented and with the presence of several companies including Honeywell International and Sandvik the competitive environment is quite intense. Factors such as the increasing demand of ammonium carbonate from developing countries and the increase in R&D activities, will provide considerable growth opportunities to ammonium carbonate manufactures. Avantor, BASF, Honeywell International, Sandvik, and Taixing Dongyu Chemical are some of the major companies covered in this report.
